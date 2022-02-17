Faith Lutheran Home celebrates 55th anniversary

On March 1 of 1967, Louise Atherton, Alma Larson, Oliver Maakestad and Margaret Young became the first residents to move into 914 Davidson Drive. So began the history of Faith Lutheran Home (FLH). With Reverend Norman Hein as the administrator, “focus on faith” became the cornerstone of providing healthcare services.

Through the decades, healthcare services and the needs of seniors have changed, according to FLH, which has adapted along with those changes. Updates to the original building have occurred through the years, such as a new nurse station, new activity room and resident room updates. When seniors needed a new type of service, FLH built the Assisted Living program, the first in Mitchell County. Later, to ensure that additional housing needs for senior were met, FLH purchased Evergreen Independent Living Complex, the only independent living complex in Mitchell County.

According to FLH, the resident-first mentality wrapped in the compassion and faith of fellow Iowans has made Faith Lutheran Home the care facility that it is today. Untold numbers of people have donated their time and money to making sure that the facility is able to continue its mission. That community support is what sets FLH apart, according to FLH, and it is what makes FLH a family and a faith home.

As most in Mitchell County know, Faith Lutheran Home was one of the hardest hit nursing homes by COVID-19 in Iowa. FLH lost loved ones and close friends. Those losses still are felt by the FLH family today. But in their memory, FLH pushes on, rededicated to its mission to provide health care services to seniors with a strong “focus on faith.”

According to FLH, because of its strong foundation of family and faith, FLH looks forward to serving local seniors for another 55 years. As well, celebration events that will be planned for the summer of 2022.

