Fair weather a boon to road crews

Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm providing road updates during the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors meeting on Nov. 30. Brumm indicated that the Bailey bridge is now open.

“We’ve got a couple of guardrail issues to take care of,” he said. “The connections need a little bit of attention.... There are some wedges that need to be put in.

“We’ve got to design for that, just the way the bridge was skewed and the way the guardrail got put on there, they couldn’t make a tight connection to the bridge rails. They’re going to be putting some wood wedges in behind to fill some gaps to make sure we’ve got full contact with the thrie beam.”

On the bridge on Balsam Avenue, Brumm said crews are struggling, the core sockets are being drilled, and they must figure out how to clean the fractured rock out of the holes.

“They’re getting close, but they’ve had some equipment problems,” Brumm said.

He said fair weather is helping with road and bridge work, but most of the equipment is prepared for winter. Brumm has members of his crew blading gravel roads.

Brumm also discussed a proposed private driveway.

“We have the authority in our right-of-way to allow certain things,” Brumm said. “Because (the owner) is invested already into the project. I think I’m going to let him extend the driveway on his property…. We’re going to grant the permit to get it done.”

Brumm also mentioned the project included a property dispute between two landowners.

“It’s really the public’s driveway,” said Supervisor Steve Smolik. “It isn’t just those two people. It’s everybody’s. It’s a public right-of-way.”

Brumm said the county grants permission for driveways, but the property owners pay for them.

“We’ve got control of that,” said Mitchell County Attorney Mark Walk. “We’ve had disputes like this in the past…. Once we get into whose property it is, we’re not getting into that dispute. That’s a private dispute between the property owners…. If the two can’t resolve it, you go to court and let a judge resolve it.

“There’s no reason they shouldn’t be able to work it out. Neither one of them wants to give an inch. And that’s fine, don’t. Spend $10,000 each in court, because we’re not getting involved in it.”

Brumm stated it made sense to widen the driveway to allow a straight-in access to the property. It would also improve safety, he said.

“It’s between the two landowners to stay off each other’s property,” he added.

“It’s not detrimental to anyone to do it” said Supervisor Jim Wherry of the driveway. “These guys just don’t get along. That’s their issue. It’s not the public’s issue.”

In other business, Supervisor Todd Frein reported the supervisors received a flyer to help Iowa Select Farms hand out pork loins for its annual Operation Christmas Meal. At least three supervisors indicated they would help distribute pork loins for those in need.

Frein asked Walk if they could call it a work session. Walk responded by saying there is no such thing as a work session, as confirmed by the Supreme Court.

“What the open meeting laws are meant to prevent is not three or four or five of you gathering,” Walk said. “It’s three or four or five of you gathering and discussing county business.”

Walk presented the hypothetical situation of three supervisors gathering together because the governor was visiting the county.

“If you just ask questions, you’d be fine,” Walk said. “The problem is when you discuss county business.... Don’t even mention it.

“If someone comes up to you and says, ‘What about this driveway situation?’ Say, ‘I’m sorry, I can’t discuss it. You’ll have to come to the meeting if you have questions.’”

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

