Fair to celebrate 150 years in August

In 2021, the Mitchell County Fair will be celebrating its 150th anniversary. Festivities will run from Aug. 4-8 at the fairgrounds in Osage.

“It looks like they’re going to have fireworks probably Friday and Saturday night, about 15 minutes of them each night,” supervisor Todd Frein reported at the March 9 Board of Supervisors meeting after he had attended a Mitchell County Fair Board meeting.

Frein said the fair would need to block the road east of the fairgrounds for a short time.

“They’ve got exits all open so people can be going in and out without using that road,” Frein said of the temporary closure of South 13th Street.

Friday (Aug. 6) night on Highway 9, a local band will be playing, while the fair is still seeking a band for Saturday evening.

“They’re talking about adding a patio more on that north side. There’s already a slab of cement at the CRC building,” Frein said. “Then that could lead to more things.”

Advertising in the form of a brochure will be distributed throughout Mitchell and surrounding counties, according to Frein. More details about the fair, as it continues to be planned, will be announced as the year goes on.