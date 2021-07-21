Fair showcases parade of champions

The Winnebago County Fair celebrated its 2021 grand champion, state-qualifying livestock and show persons with a parade of champions in the fairground show ring on July 17.
Livestock winners included Trista Olsen with her champion market steer; Madison Branstad with her champion market heifer and overall champion; Hayden Meinders with his beef cattle champion pen of three and champion market barrow and overall champion; Allison Rygh with her champion market lamb and champion commercial meat rabbit; Aubrey Olson with her sheep show champion market pen of three; Colton Main with his champion market goat; Trayce Swanson with his swine champion pen of three; Hannah Hanson with her champion market gilt and champion market purebred individual; and first-year 4-H participant Avrie Gonzalez with her champion market poultry roaster.
Following the July 17 swine shows, an open youth swine showing event was held for small children hoping to become future 4-H and FFA members that will show animals at future fairs.
“This is an awesome opportunity for young kids,” swine show Judge Tiffany Tomlin said. “I think getting them started young is super cool.”
Sophia Gonzalez, 9 years old, of Buffalo Center was grand champion youth showman, Kennedy Buhmann of Lake Mills was reserve grand champion, and Teryn Branstad, 7, of Leland earned third place in the youth show.
Fair youth also enjoyed Critter Close Ups shows held in the new shelter house throughout the fair. Dan Osborne of Critter Close Ups in Herman, Nebraska, said Critter Close Ups has about 50 exotic animals to pick and choose from for any particular fair or event. He said 7-8 animals, including a raccoon, wallabee, fennec fox, African serval cat, red-tailed boa snake, and possum were on hand for the fair shows in Thompson. He and his staff were scheduled to be extremely busy traveling to other fairs across the country over the next 1-2 months.
In July 17 late afternoon poultry judging by Zeb Skow, first-time 4-H participant Avrie Gonzalez took first place overall in market roasters and was selected as junior showman. Allison Rygh edged out her brother, Justin Rygh (reserve senior show) for senior showmanship. Chase Sorenson was named intermediate showman.
Skow told contestants that among the first things he checks for are any defects with the birds, such as broken or damaged wings and breast blisters/calluses. He quizzed show candidates on their overall knowledge of the poultry birds and related poultry industry information before announcing winners. Sophia Gonzalez won a green Clover Kids participation ribbon in poultry. Brothers Chase and Caleb Sorenson each received blue ribbons for their pairs of quail chicks in the poultry fancy breeding stock division.
2021 Winnebago County Fair FULL RESULTS
Beef/Beef Showmanship/Beef Showmanship - Intermediate
Branstad, Gabrielle - Purple Champion Intermediate Showmanship Grant Gleaners
Beef/Beef Showmanship/Beef Showmanship - Senior
Murray, Tyler - Purple Champion Senior Showmanship
Beef / Breeding Beef / 21301: Heifer Calf -
Branstad, Gabrielle Blue Grant Gleaners
Beef/Breeding Beef/Junior Yearling
Seglem, Dru - Lavender Overall Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Beef Forest Everreadies
Murray, Tyler - Purple Overall Grand Champion Breeding Beef FFA NORTH IOWA
Beef/Bucket/Bottle Calf /Bucket/Bottle Calves - Junior
Charlson, Emily - Blue
Charlson, Emily - Blue
Olson, Aubrey - Blue
Faber, Zane - Purple Grand Champion
Beef/Market Beef/Market Steer
Doege, Cody - Lavender Reserve Champion Market Steer Grant Gleaners
Olsen, Trista - Purple Champion Market Steer, Champion Rate of Gain FFA FOREST CITY
Olsen, Trista - Blue FFA FOREST CITY
Cooper, Caleb - Blue FFA NORTH IOWA
Beef/Market Beef/Market Pen of Three
Olsen, Trista - Blue Winnebago FFA FOREST CITY
Olsen, Tanya - Blue FFA FOREST CITY
Meinders, Hayden - Purple Champion Market Pen of 3, Champion Rate of Gain FFA NORTH IOWA
Meinders, Hunter - Lavender Reserve Champion Market Pen of 3 FFA NORTH IOWA
Cooper, Brody - Blue Grant Gleaners
Cooper, Caleb - Blue FFA NORTH IOWA
Beef/Market Beef/Market Heifer
Olsen, Trista - Blue FFA FOREST CITY
Cooper, Brody - Blue Grant Gleaners
Branstad, Madison - Purple Champion Market Heifer, Grand Champion Market Overall Winnebago Grant Gleaners
Branstad, Gabrielle - Lavender Reserve Champion Market Heifer, Reserve Grand Champion Market Overall Grant Gleaners
Communication/Share the Fun/Share the Fun
Charlson, Joseph T- rumpet solo “Cygnus” with piano accompaniment- Allison Rygh Purple State Fair Logan Loganeers
Charlson, Joseph - Piano solo “Love That Boogie “ Purple State Fair Logan Loganeers
Rygh, Lane - Share the Fun Purple State Fair Logan Loganeers
Rygh, Allison - Share the fun music Purple State Fair Logan Loganeers
Goats/Breeding Goats/Breeding Does
Main, Colton - Purple Champion Breeding Doe FFA NORTH IOWA
Larson, Abigail - Lavender Reserve Champion Breeding Doe Grant Gleaners
Faber, Zane - Blue Grant Gleaners
Goats/Goat Showmanship/Goat Showmanship - Junior
Faber, Zane - Champion Showmanship Grant Gleaners
Goats/Goat Showmanship/Goat Showmanship - Senior
Main, Colton - Champion Showmanship FFA NORTH IOWA
Goats/Meat Goats/Market Class
Main, Colton - Purple Champion Meat Goat FFA NORTH IOWA
Larson, Abigail - Blue Grant Gleaners
Larson, Abigail - Lavender Reserve Champion Meat Goat Grant Gleaners
Horse/Halter/Junior Halter Class
Dontje, Jenna - Blue Forest Everreadies
Cooper, Brody - Blue Grant Gleaners
Horse / Halter / 25105: Senior Halter Class
Larson, Abigail - Blue Grant Gleaners
Lawson, Harlie - Blue FFA NORTH IOWA
Brock, Justin - Blue FFA FOREST CITY
Stone, Hailey - Blue Grant Gleaners
Cooper, Caleb - Blue Grant Gleaners
Horse/Other Horse Classes/Junior Best Groomed
Dontje, Jenna - Blue Forest Everreadies
Cooper, Brody - Blue Grant Gleaners
Horse/Other Horse Classes/Senior Best Groomed
Larson, Abigail - Blue Grant Gleaners
Lawson, Harlie - Blue FFA NORTH IOWA
Brock, Justin - Blue FFA FOREST CITY
Cooper, Caleb - Blue Grant Gleaners
Horse/Performance/Walk/Trot Class
Larson, Abigail - Blue Grant Gleaners
Lawson, Harlie - Blue FFA NORTH IOWA
Horse/Performance/Walk/Trot Class
Cooper, Brody - Red Grant Gleaners
Dontje, Jenna - Blue
Horse/Performance/Senior Western Pleasure
Larson, Abigail - Blue Grant Gleaners
Lawson, Harlie - Blue FFA NORTH IOWA
Brock, Justin - Blue FFA FOREST CITY
Horse/Performance/Senior Western Horsemanship
Larson, Abigail - Blue Grant Gleaners
Brock, Justin - Red FFA FOREST CITY
Horse/Performance/Junior Ranch Horse Pleasure
Cooper, Brody - 523 Red Winnebago Grant Gleaners
Horse/Performance/Senior Ranch Horse Pleasure
Lawson, Harlie - Blue FFA NORTH IOWA
Brock, Justin - Blue FFA FOREST CITY
Cooper, Caleb - Red Grant Gleaners
Horse/Showmanship/Junior Showmanship at Halter
Dontje, Jenna - Blue Forest Everreadies
Cooper, Brody - Red Grant Gleaners
Horse/Showmanship/Senior Showmanship at Halter
Larson, Abigail - Blue Grant Gleaners
Brock, Justin - Red FFA FOREST CITY
Stone, Hailey - Blue Grant Gleaners
Cooper, Caleb - Blue Grant Gleaners
Horse/Trail/Junior Trail
Cooper, Brody - Red Grant Gleaners
Dontje, Jenna - Red
Horse/Trail/Senior Trail
Larson, Abigail - Blue Grant Gleaners
Brock, Justin - Blue FFA FOREST CITY
Cooper, Caleb - Blue Grant Gleaners
Poultry/Clover Kids/Poultry
Gonzalez, Sofiah - Green Clover Kids - North Iowa
Poultry/Egg Production Division/Production Hens Pen of 4 - Non-White Egg Strain
Rygh, Allison - Blue Grand Champion Production Division Logan Loganeers
Rygh, Allison - Purple Grand Champion Production Division Logan Loganeers
Rygh, Justin - Blue Reserve Grand Champion Production Division Logan Loganeers
Poultry/Fancy Breeding Stock Division/Chicken - Bantam
Sorenson, Chase - Blue Forest Everreadies
Sorenson, Caleb - Purple Grand Champion Fancy Breed Forest Everreadies
Poultry/Fancy Breeding Stock Division/Other - Pigeons, Guineas, Pheasants, etc.
Sorenson, Chase - Lavender Forest Everreadies
Sorenson, Caleb - Purple Forest Everreadies
Poultry/Market Division/Broilers and Fryers
Gonzalez, Avrie - Purple Champion Broiler Grant Gleaners
Springer, Jayden - Lavender Reserve Grand Champion Market Division
Poultry/Poultry Showmanship/Poultry Showmanship - Junior
Gonzalez, Avrie - Champion Jr. Showmanship
Poultry/Poultry Showmanship/Poultry Showmanship - Intermediate
Sorenson, Chase - Champion Intermediate Showmanship Forest Everreadies
Poultry/Poultry Showmanship/Poultry Showmanship - Senior
Rygh, Allison - Champion Senior Showmanship Winnebago Logan Loganeers
Rabbit/Commercial (Breeding) /Junior Doe
Rygh, Allison - Purple Champion Best Commercial Doe Logan Loganeers
Sorenson, Caleb - Blue Forest Everreadies
Greenfield, Kenlie - Blue Logan Loganeers
Rabbit/Commercial (Breeding)/Junior Buck
Sorenson, Chase - White Forest Everreadies
Sorenson, Caleb - White Forest Everreadies
Rabbit/Commercial (Breeding)/Senior Buck
Rygh, Justin - Blue Logan Loganeers
Sorenson, Chase - Blue Forest Everreadies
Rabbit/Commercial (Meat)/Single Fryer
Rygh, Lane - Blue Logan Loganeers
Rygh, Allison - Blue Logan Loganeers
Rygh, Justin - Blue Logan Loganeers
Rabbit/Commercial (Meat)/Roaster
Rygh, Allison - Blue Best of Show- Commercial (Meat) Rabbit, Champion Best Commercial Roaster Logan Loganeers
Rygh, Allison - Purple Best of Show- Commercial (Meat) Rabbit, Champion Best Commercial Roaster Logan Loganeers
Rygh, Justin - Blue Logan Loganeers
Whiting, Kach - Blue Logan Loganeers
Rabbit/Fancy Rabbits/Junior Doe
Sorenson, Chase - White Forest Everreadies
Rabbit/Fancy Rabbits/Junior Doe
Sorenson, Chase - White Forest Everreadies
Sorenson, Caleb - Blue Forest Everreadies
Whiting, Kach - Blue Best of Show- Fancy Rabbit Logan Loganeers
Whiting, Kach - Purple Best of Show- Fancy Rabbit Logan Loganeers
Rabbit / Fancy Rabbits / 26302: Senior Doe
Charlson, Emily - Blue Logan Loganeers
Sandquist, Molly - Blue Logan Loganeers
Sorenson, Caleb - Blue Forest Everreadies
Rabbit / Fancy Rabbits/Junior Buck
Sorenson, Chase - Blue Forest Everreadies
Sorenson, Caleb - 334 Blue Forest Everreadies
Rabbit/Fancy Rabbits/Senior Buck
Sorenson, Chase - Blue Forest Everreadies
Rabbit/Rabbit Showmanship /Rabbit Showmanship - Junior
Sandquist, Molly - Junior Showmanship
Rabbit/Rabbit Showmanship/Rabbit Showmanship - Intermediate
Rygh, Lane - Intermediate Showmanship Logan Loganeers
Rabbit/Rabbit Showmanship/Rabbit Showmanship - Senior
Rygh, Justin - Senior Showmanship Logan Loganeers
Sheep/Market Sheep/Pen of Three
Olson, Aubrey - Purple Champion Market Pen Winnebago Forest Everreadies
Sheep/Market Sheep/Black Face
Rygh, Allison - Purple Champion Market Lamb Logan Loganeers
Rygh, Justin - Blue Logan Loganeers
Whiting, Kaizli - Blue Logan Loganeers
Whiting, Kach - Blue Logan Loganeers
Olson, Aubrey - Red Champion Rate of Gain Forest Everreadies
Olson, Aubrey - Lavender Reserve Champion Market LambForest Everreadies
Sheep/Sheep Showmanship/Sheep Showmanship - Junior
Whiting, Kach - Purple Champion Showmanship Logan Loganeers
Sheep/Sheep Showmanship/Sheep Showmanship - Intermediate
Whiting, Kaizli - Purple Champion Showmanship Logan Loganeers
Sheep / Sheep Showmanship / 24303: Sheep Showmanship - Senior
Rygh, Justin - Purple Champion Showmanship Logan Loganeers
Static/Creative Arts/Photography
Charlson, Emily - Outdoor scene with collie dog Blue Logan Loganeers
Bray, Emily - Photography 1 Blue Forest Everreadies
Bray, Emily - Photography 2 Blue Forest Everreadies
Bray, Emily - Photography 3 Blue Forest Everreadies
Bray, Emily - Photography 4 Blue Forest Everreadies
Bray, Emily - Photography 4 Blue Forest Everreadies
Bray, Emily - Photography 5 Blue Forest Everreadies
Bray, Emily - Photography 5 Blue Forest Everreadies
Bray, Emily - Photography 6 Blue Forest Everreadies
Bray, Emily - Photography 7 Lavender State Alternate Forest Everreadies
Bray, Emily - Photography 8 Blue Forest Everreadies
Bray, Emily - Photography 9 Blue Forest Everreadies
Bray, Emily - Photography 10 Blue Forest Everreadies
Bray, Emily - Photography 11 Blue Forest Everreadies
Bray, Emily - Photography 12 Lavender State Alternate Forest Everreadies
Bray, Emily - Photography 13 Purple State Fair Winner Forest Everreadies
Olson, Aubrey - fall sunset Lavender State Alternate Forest Everreadies
Rygh, Lane - photo Blue Logan Loganeers
Rygh, Lane - photo Red Logan Loganeers
Rygh, Allison - photo Blue Logan Loganeers
Rygh, Allison - photo 2 Blue Logan Loganeers
Rygh, Allison - photo 3 Blue Logan Loganeers
Rygh, Allison - photo 4 Blue Logan Loganeers
Rygh, Allison - photo 5 Blue Logan Loganeers
Rygh, Allison - photo 6 Blue Logan Loganeers
Rygh, Allison - photo 7 Purple State Fair Winner Logan Loganeers
Rygh, Allison - photo 8 Blue Logan Loganeers
Static/Creative Arts/Photography
Olsen, Trista - #1 Barn Blue Forest Everreadies
Olsen, Trista - Tractor & Wagon Blue Forest Everreadies
Olsen, Trista - Snowball Blue Forest Everreadies
Olsen, Trista - Sprinkles Blue Forest Everreadies
Olsen, Trista - Bee Purple State Fair Winner Forest Everreadies
Olsen, Trista - Pasture, Cows, Pond Lavender State Alternate Forest Everreadies
Olsen, Trista - barn #3 Purple State Fair Winner Forest Everreadies
Olsen, Trista - Zoey Blue Forest Everreadies
Olsen, Trista - Snow Tree Blue Forest Everreadies
Greenfield, Kenlie - Kittens and Hostas series Blue Logan Loganeers
Greenfield, Kenlie - Smoke in a hosta single photograph Blue Logan Loganeers
Olsen, Trista - Scene Blue Forest Everreadies
Olson, Aubrey - Tiger Lily Blue Forest Everreadies
Static/Creative Arts/Alternative/Creative Photography
Charlson, Emily - Digitally edited photographs of a park playground Dark Blue Logan Loganeers
Charlson, Joseph - Photograph of little girl in orange polka dotted dress with tree and sun in background Blue Logan Loganeers
Static/Creative Arts/Visual Arts
Rygh, Lane - art project Blue Logan Loganeers
Rygh, Allison - 'Better Together' painted canvas Blue Logan Loganeers
Rygh, Allison - watercolor sunset Blue Logan Loganeers
Rygh, Allison - spray paint planet art Purple State Fair Winner Logan Loganeers
Rygh, Allison - colored pencil Iron Man Blue Logan Loganeers
Rygh, Allison - Calligraphy sign Blue Logan Loganeers
Rygh, Allison - wood-burned sign Blue Logan Loganeers
Olsen, Trista - Cherry Blossom Tree with Q-Tips Blue Forest Everreadies
Olsen, Trista - String Painting Blue Forest Everreadies
Olsen, Trista - String Art Grafiti Purple State Fair Winner Forest Everreadies
Olsen, Trista - Cork Project Blue Forest Everreadies
Olsen, Trista - Mason Jar Pen Holder Blue Forest Everreadies
Olsen, Trista - Salt Painting Blue Forest Everreadies
Olsen, Trista - Lake Blue Forest Everreadies
Olsen, Trista - Tie Die Canvas Blue Forest Everreadies
Olsen, Trista - Scrap painting Blue Forest Everreadies
Greenfield, Kenlie - dot mandala (purple and yellow) on black canvas Blue Logan Loganeers
Greenfield, Kenlie - Flower at the End of the Tunnel original picture Blue Logan Loganeers
Greenfield, Kenlie - Navy, blue, mustard, gray striped crocheted blanket Lavender State Alternate Logan Loganeers
Throne, Alana - Pencil drawing Lavender State Alternate Logan Loganeers
Newton, Madelynn - Beaded keychains Blue Grant Gleaners
Olson, Aubrey - pencil drawing of fairies Blue Forest Everreadies
Static/Family & Consumer Sciences/Child Development
Newton, Madelynn - Funny Face Flip Book Purple State Fair Grant Gleaners
Static/Family & Consumer Sciences/Clothing and Fashion: Constructed/Sewn Garments & Accessories
Olson, Aubrey - dress Purple State Fair Forest Everreadies
Static/Family & Consumer Sciences/Clothing and Fashion - Other Ideas / Educational Exhibits
Rygh, Allison - Display on re-fashioning clothing Lavender State Alternate Logan Loganeers
Static/Family & Consumer Sciences/Food & Nutrition - Prepared Product
Charlson, Emily - Chocolate cookie dough cupcakes Dark Blue Logan Loganeers
Charlson, Joseph - Best Blueberry Muffins with Streusel Topping Lavender State Alternate Logan Loganeers
Rygh, Allison - Pie Blue Logan Loganeers
Olsen, Trista - Coffee Cake Blue Forest Everreadies
Olsen, Trista - Banana Bread Purple State Fair Forest Everreadies
Olsen, Trista - Lemon cookies Purple State Fair Forest Everreadies
Olsen, Trista - Pretzel Bites Lavender Forest Everreadies
Olsen, Trista - Caramel Rolls Blue Forest Everreadies
Static/Family & Consumer Sciences/Food & Nutrition - Preserved Product
Olsen, Trista - Cook in a jar Blue Forest Everreadies
Static/Family & Consumer Sciences/Home Improvement
Charlson, Emily - Painted sign- blue background with the words walking in a winter wonderland forming an outline of a blue snowman Blue Winnebago Logan Loganeers
Static/Family & Consumer Sciences/Home Improvement
Charlson, Joseph - White painted sign with walking in a winter wonderland snowman outlined in blue with black hat Blue Logan Loganeers
Charlson, Joseph - Refurbished white wooden porch/outdoor swing with attached base/frame Lavender State Alternate Logan Loganeers
Bray, Emily Home - Improvement Purple State Fair Forest Everreadies
Rygh, Allison - Wooden organizer Blue Logan Loganeers
Olsen, Trista - Bench Headboard Lavender State Alternate Forest Everreadies
Olsen, Trista - Mirror wall hanging Blue Forest Everreadies
Greenfield, Kenlie - two stackable wooden crates Blue Logan Loganeers
Olsen, Trista - Home Improvement Purple State Fair Forest Everreadies
Olsen, Trista - Tie Fleece Blanket Blue Forest Everreadies
Newton, Madelynn - Button art Lavender State Alternate Grant Gleaners
Newton, Madelynn - String art Blue Grant Gleaners
Newton, Madelynn - Tic Tac Toe Purple State Fair Grant Gleaners
Newton, Madelynn - Decorative Pumpkin Purple State Fair Grant Gleaners
Newton, Madelynn - 451 Mosaic Coasters Blue Grant Gleaners
Static/Family & Consumer Sciences/Sewing and Needle Arts - Constructed Item
Charlson, Emily - Tote bag with two straps, orange fabric bag with pink, yellow and green polka dotted large pocket on front Blue Logan Loganeers
Charlson, Emily - Pillowcase- peach and light blue tie dye fabric Dark Blue Logan Loganeers
Charlson, Emily - Crocheted yarn blanket-teal/spa blue color Dark Blue Logan Loganeers
Charlson, Joseph - Iowa Hawkeyes black and gold fabric pillowcase Lavender State Alternate Logan Loganeers
Gonzalez, Avrie - pillow and pillowcase Lavender State Alternate Grant Gleaners
Newton, Madelynn - Pillowcase Blue Grant Gleaners
Greenfield, Kenlie - teal, yellow and floral tote bag Purple State Fair Logan Loganeers
Static/Family & Consumer Sciences/Sewing and Needle Arts - Other Ideas/Educational Exhibits
Charlson, Emily - Fleece tie blanket teal with picture of a dog and saying “Living the ruff life” Blue Logan Loganeers
Charlson, Emily - Brown Girl Scout Brownies vest with patches sewed on Dark BlueLogan Loganeers
Static/Flower Buckets/ Flower Buckets
Rygh, Lane - flower bucket Blue Logan Loganeers
Rygh, Allison - flower bucket Blue Logan Loganeers
Olsen, Trista - Flower Bucket Lavender Forest Everreadies
Rygh, Justin - flower bucket Red Logan Loganeers
Haugen, Alexis - 5 gallon bucket with flower in the middle and vining plants around the outside. Purple Forest Everreadies
Static/Gardening: Indoor and Landscape Design/Dish Garden or Terrarium
Haugen, Alexis - Succulent garden Lavender Forest Everreadies
Static/Gardening: Outdoor/Hosta, 1 spike or 2-3 flowers
Rygh, Allison - hosta Blue Logan Loganeers
Olsen, Trista - Hosta Blue Forest Everreadies
Rygh, Justin - Hosta Blue Logan Loganeers
Static/Gardening: Outdoor/Lilies, 1 stem
Rygh, Allison - Lily Lavender Logan Loganeers
Rygh, Justin - day lily Blue Logan Loganeers
Static/Gardening: Outdoor/Rose, 1 Blossom, (3 sets of leaves) stem long enough to support head
Rygh, Justin - Rose Blue Logan Loganeers
Static/Gardening: Outdoor/Perennial, unlimited blooms – providing they are of different perennials
Rygh, Allison - Perennials Purple Logan Loganeers
Static / Gardening: Outdoor / 11018: Any annual unlimited - providing they are of different plants.
Sorenson, Caleb - Sunflower Blue Forest Everreadies
Static/Gardening: Outdoor/Small Flower Bouquet, with cut flowers suitable for table use, all flowers grown by exhibitor
Rygh, Justin - flower bouquet Red Logan Loganeers
Static/Gardening: Outdoor/Beans, snap, 6 specimens
Olsen, Trista - Beans Blue Winnebago Forest Everreadies
Sorenson, Caleb - Beans, snap, 6 specimens Blue Forest Everreadies
Sorenson, Chase - Beans, snap, 6 specimens Red Forest Everreadies
Static/Gardening: Outdoor/Beans, yellow wax. 6 specimens
Rygh, Allison - Beans Blue Logan Loganeers
Static / Gardening: Outdoor / 11023: Beets, any variety, 3 specimens
Olsen, Trista - Beets Red Forest Everreadies
Rygh, Justin - beets Blue Logan Loganeers
Static/Gardening: Outdoor/Cabbage, round, 1 specimen
Sorenson, Caleb - Cabbage, round, 1 specimen. Blue Forest Everreadies
Sorenson, Chase - Cabbage, round, 1 specimen. Blue Forest Everreadies
Static / Gardening: Outdoor / 11026: Carrots, 3 specimen.
Sorenson, Caleb - Carrots, 3 specimen Blue Forest Everreadies
Sorenson, Chase - Carrots, 3 specimen Blue Forest Everreadies
Static/Gardening: Outdoor/Lettuce, 1 plant
Olsen, Trista - Lettuce Blue Forest Everreadies
Static/Gardening: Outdoor/Onions, green, 5 onions per bunch
Olsen, Trista - Onions Red Forest Everreadies
Rygh, Justin - Green Onions Blue Logan Loganeers
Static/Gardening: Outdoor/Peppers, any other, 2 specimens
Sorenson, Caleb - Peppers, any other, 2 specimens Lavender Forest Everreadies
Sorenson, Chase - Peppers, any other, 2 specimens Blue Forest Everreadies
Static/Gardening: Outdoor/Potatoes, white, 3 specimens
Rygh, Allison - Potatoes Blue Logan Loganeers
Static/Gardening: Outdoor/Peas, 6 pods
Olsen, Trista - Peas Blue Forest Everreadies
Sorenson, Caleb - Peas, 6 pods Blue Forest Everreadies
Static/Gardening: Outdoor/Radishes, 5 roots in a bunch
Rygh, Allison - Radishes Blue Logan Loganeers
Static/Gardening: Outdoor/Summer Squash (Zucchini), 2 specimens
Sorenson, Caleb - Summer Squash (Zucchini), 2 specimens Blue Forest Everreadies
Sorenson, Chase - Summer Squash (zucchini), 2 specimens. Blue Forest Everreadies
Static/Gardening: Outdoor/Tomato, green, 3 specimens
Sorenson, Caleb - Tomato, Green, 3 specimens. Blue Forest Everreadies
Sorenson, Chase - Tomato, Green, 3 specimens. Blue Forest Everreadies
Static/Gardening: Outdoor/Any other Garden Fruit/Vegetable not listed above, specimens to adequately show quality; to include herbs such as dill
Rygh, Allison - Zucchini Blue Logan Loganeers
Sorenson, Caleb - Broccoli Purple Forest Everreadies
Static/Gardening: Outdoor/Raspberries, 10-12 per plate.
Olsen, Trista - Raspberries Red Forest Everreadies
Static/Gardening: Outdoor/Other.
Rygh, Allison - Rhubarb Blue Logan Loganeers
Rygh, Justin - Yellow Zucchini Blue Logan Loganeers
Static/Science, Engineering & Technology/Woodworking
Charlson, Emily - Rustic stackable wood crates made of lath boards-unpainted Blue Logan Loganeers
Charlson, Joseph - Rustic wood stackable crates made of lath boards -unpainted Blue Winnebago Logan Loganeers
Bray, Emily Home Improvement Purple State Fair Forest Everreadies
Gonzalez, Avrie - birdhouse painted Blue Grant Gleaners
Sandquist, Molly - Bee house so that mason bees can lay eggs and be protected Dark Blue Logan Loganeers
Olsen, Trista - Entry Way Bench Purple State Fair Forest Everreadies
Rygh, Justin - stained gun rack Blue Logan Loganeers
Rygh, Justin - Restored glass cabinet Purple State Fair Logan Loganeers
Larson, Abigail - Bird House Blue Grant Gleaners
Swine/Breeding Gilts/Commercial Breeding Gilt
Hanson, Hannah - Blue FFA LAKE MILLS
Johnson, Luke - Lavender Overall Reserve Grand Champion Breeding, Reserve Champion Breeding Gilt FFA FOREST CITY
Johnson, Luke - Blue FFA FOREST CITY
Meinders, Hunter - Blue FFA NORTH IOWA
Meinders, Hunter - Blue FFA NORTH IOWA
Meinders, Hayden - Purple Champion Breeding Gilt, Overall Grand Champion Breeding FFA NORTH IOWA
Swanson, Trayce - Blue
Swine/Breeding Gilts/Pure Bred Breeding Gilt
Hanson, Hannah - Purple Champion Pure Bred Breeding FFA LAKE MILLS
Swine/Market Pigs/Market Barrow
Swanson, Trayce - Blue FFA FOREST CITY
Hanson, Hannah - Blue FFA LAKE MILLS
Johnson, Luke - Blue FFA FOREST CITY
Olsen, Trista - Blue Winnebago FFA FOREST CITY
Meinders, Hunter - Blue FFA NORTH IOWA
Meinders, Hayden - Purple Champion Market Barrow, Grand Champion Market Hog FFA NORTH IOWA
Meinders, Hayden - Blue FFA NORTH IOWA
Meinders, Hayden - Lavender Reserve Champion Market Barrow FFA NORTH IOWA
Swine/Market Pigs/Market Gilt
Swanson, Trayce - Blue FFA FOREST CITY
Hanson, Hannah - Lavender Champion Market Gilt, Reserve Grand Champion Market Hog FFA LAKE MILLS
Hanson, Hannah - Purple Champion Market Gilt, Reserve Grand Champion Market Hog FFA LAKE MILLS
Johnson, Luke - Lavender Reserve Champion Market Gilt FFA FOREST CITY
Johnson, Luke - Blue FFA FOREST CITY
Swine/Market Pigs/Pen of Three
Swanson, Trayce - Purple Champion Market Pen of Three FFA FOREST CITY
Olsen, Trista Blue - Reserve Champion Market Pen of Three FFA FOREST CITY
Swine/Market Pigs/Purebred Market Hog
Hanson, Hannah - Purple Champion Purebred Market Hog FFA LAKE MILLS
Johnson, Luke - Lavender Reserve Champion Purebred Market Hog FFA FOREST CITY
Swine/Market Pigs/Purebred Market Hog
Olsen, Trista - Blue FFA FOREST CITY
Meinders, Hunter - Blue FFA NORTH IOWA
Swine/Swine Showmanship/Swine Showmanship - Senior
Meinders, Hunter - Senior Showmanship
Open Art and Craft Show
Grand Champion: Doris Tweed - Indian painting
Reserve Grand Champion: Bonnie Iverson - Log Cabin in the Round
People's Choice Award: Mary Walk - Bargello Purple & Gray
Door Prize Winner: Trelawny Grunhovd - strawberry table runner
Purple Ribbon Recipients: Sue Helgeland - knit doily
Blue Ribbon Recipients:
Doris Tweed - Lady in a Burka
Sue Helgeland - knit scarf
Red Ribbon Recipients:
Kim Schipull - barn cross stich
Willie Skellenger - red, black & white sampler
Clarice Brown - acrylic painting-bird house
Participation:
Marcy Hanson - Rosemaling 21st century art frame
Marcy Hanson - Rosemaling 21st century art heart box
Willie Skellenger - orange, green, yellow mosaic
Clarice Brown - the neighborhood quilt
Clarice Brown - original design quilt
Amy Thorland - Amish quilt
Amy Thorland - Grandpa's jeans & shirts
Amy Thorland - Grandma's "goods"
Amy Thorland - scrappy quilt
Amy Thorland - quilted table runner
Amy Thorland - quilted table runner
Carole Hagen - light blue embroidered quilt
Carole Hagen - crocheted baby sweater & hat-two tone
Carole Hagen - crocheted baby sweater & hat
Carole Hagen - Sun Bonnet Sue quilt
Bonnie Charlson - picnic quilt
Bonnie Charlson - picnic quilt - red border
JoAnn Bartleson - blue crochet prayer shawl
JoAnn Bartleson - embroidered dish towels
Sue Langerud - bow tie baby quilt
Sue Langerud - block of the month quilt
Sue Langerud - crocheted yellow baby sweater
Sue Langerud - crocheted blanket-white/pink/gray
Kid Power Pedal Tractor Pull Top 3 Finishers by Age Group
Age 4 (9 entrants)
Kaisen Mary, Lake Mills
Eli Roth, Thompson
Brinly Brower, Hanlontown
Age 5 (8 entrants)
Olliver Beenken, Swea City
Oliver Farrow, Buffalo Center
Dominck Roth, Thompson
Age 6 (5 entrants)
Ryker Tegland, Forest City
Brakken Wilson, Forest City
Tavin Barg, Thompson
Age 7 (14 entrants)
Asa Beenken, Bancroft
Owen Mary, Lake Mills
Uriah Holland, Thompson
Age 8 (8 entrants)
Wyatt Albrant, Buffalo Center
Payten Friederich, Garner
Ashen Beenken, Swea City
Age 9 (7 entrants)
Axel Beenken, Bancroft
Ryker Albrant, Buffalo Center
Mila Larson, Buffalo Center
Age 10 (5 entrants)
Tate Friederich, Garner
Ava Breaman, Buffalo Center
Maleeya, Forest City
Age 11 (3 entrants)
Karson, Lake Mills
Evanna, Forest City
Kenley, Forest City
Gardening
Purple - Container Garden – Lori Dontje; Rose – Mary Walk; Sunflower – Mary Walk; Cone Flower – Mary Walk; Floral Design – Mary Walk; White Onion – Cassie Willmert; Whit Potatoes – Cassie Willmert
Division A - Floral Bouquet Class 1 All Fresh Materials -- Blue – Lori Dontje
Division B – Floral Design Class 1 All Fresh Materials -- Blue – Mary Walk
Division C – Roses - Blue – Mary Walk
Division D - Annuals – Blue – Love in a Mist – Mary Walk; Zinnia – Joanne Bartleson; Impatiens – Mary Walk;
Sunflower- Mary Walk and Jackie Kemnitz; Cone Flower – Mary Walk;
Division E – Perennials – Blue- Lilly-Joanne Bartleson; Daylilly - Mary Walk; Phlox – Joanne Bartleson; Lilly- Cassie Willmert In memory of Barb Johnson; Brown Eyed Susan – Mary Walk
Division F – Container Garden- Blue – Lori Dontje- Milk Can; Lori Dontje- Mixed Container; Darla Thompson- Petunia Crock; Darla Thompson – Marigold container; Darla Thompson – Ajuga Oil Can; Darla Thompson – Mixed Annual Container
Division I – Bulbs, Tubers and Corms – Blue - Mary Walk – Liatrus & Asiatic Lily
Division J – Biannuals – Blue - Ellen Holstad In memory of Barb Johnson - Hollyhock
Division K -Vegetables
Class 1 Beans- Blue - Yellow Beans– Mike Holstad; Green Beans – Mary Walk; Purple Beans – Courtney Sorenson; Jackie Kemnitz; Red – Courtny Sorenson
Class 4 – Carrots – Blue – Mike Holstad; Cassie Willmert
Class 5 – Cucumbers – Blue- Mike Holstad
Class 6 Kohlrabi – Blue- Mike Holstad; Red – Cassie Willmert
Class 8 Onions- Blue- White onion - Joanne Bartleson; Yellow Onion – Cassie Willmert; Red – Mary Walk
Class 9 Peppers – Banana Pepper- Blue – Renee Sorenson
Class 10 Potatoes - Red Potato-Blue – Cassie Willmert; White Potato- Blue- Cassie Willmert; Red – Mike Holstad
Class 11 Peas – Blue – Jackie Kemnitz
Class 13 Summer Squash – Zucchini – Blue – Cassie Willmert; Yellow Squash – Red – Cassie Willmert
Class 16 Any Other Vegetable – Asparagus – Blue- Mike Holstad; Garlic – Blue – Mary Walk; Turnip- Blue-Mike Holstad
Class 17 Herbs – Dill – Blue- Mike Holstad & Mary Walk
Junior Class
Junior Purple – Natalie Harringa – Banana Pepper and Purple Beans
Perennials – Daylily- Blue- MacKenzie Willmert; Sunflower- Blue- Brooklyn Sorenson
Purple Beans – Blue -Natalie Harringa; Red- Brooklyn Sorenson
Banana Peppers – Blue – Natalie Harringa & Brooklyn Sorenson
Zucchini – Blue – Brooklyn Sorenson
Tomatoes (green) – Blue- Natalie Harringa