Fair showcases parade of champions

Fair youth also enjoyed Critter Close Ups shows held in the new shelter house throughout the fair. Dan Osborne of Critter Close Ups in Herman, Nebraska, said Critter Close Ups has about 50 exotic animals to pick and choose from for any particular fair or event. He said 7-8 animals, including a raccoon, wallabee, fennec fox, African serval cat, red-tailed boa snake, and possum were on hand for the fair shows in Thompson. He and his staff were scheduled to be extremely busy traveling to other fairs across the country over the next 1-2 months.

In July 17 late afternoon poultry judging by Zeb Skow, first-time 4-H participant Avrie Gonzalez took first place overall in market roasters and was selected as junior showman. Allison Rygh edged out her brother, Justin Rygh (reserve senior show) for senior showmanship. Chase Sorenson was named intermediate showman.

Skow told contestants that among the first things he checks for are any defects with the birds, such as broken or damaged wings and breast blisters/calluses. He quizzed show candidates on their overall knowledge of the poultry birds and related poultry industry information before announcing winners. Sophia Gonzalez won a green Clover Kids participation ribbon in poultry. Brothers Chase and Caleb Sorenson each received blue ribbons for their pairs of quail chicks in the poultry fancy breeding stock division.