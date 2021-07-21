 Skip to main content
Fair showcases parade of champions
WINNEBAGO COUNTY FAIR

Fair showcases parade of champions

  • Updated
The Winnebago County Fair celebrated its 2021 grand champion, state-qualifying livestock and show persons with a parade of champions in the fairground show ring on July 17.

Aubrey Olson, Allison Rygh, Justin Rygh.JPG

From left (back), Aubrey Olson, Allison Rygh, and Justin Rygh bring sheep into the show ring on July 16.

Livestock winners included Trista Olsen with her champion market steer; Madison Branstad with her champion market heifer and overall champion; Hayden Meinders with his beef cattle champion pen of three and champion market barrow and overall champion; Allison Rygh with her champion market lamb and champion commercial meat rabbit; Aubrey Olson with her sheep show champion market pen of three; Colton Main with his champion market goat; Trayce Swanson with his swine champion pen of three; Hannah Hanson with her champion market gilt and champion market purebred individual; and first-year 4-H participant Avrie Gonzalez with her champion market poultry roaster.

Following the July 17 swine shows, an open youth swine showing event was held for small children hoping to become future 4-H and FFA members that will show animals at future fairs.

“This is an awesome opportunity for young kids,” swine show Judge Tiffany Tomlin said. “I think getting them started young is super cool.”

Sophia Gonzalez 9 Buffalo Center Grand Champion, Hannah Hanson.JPG

Sophia Gonzalez, 9, of Buffalo Center was grand champion in an open youth swine show. She is shown in the barn with Hannah Hanson.

Sophia Gonzalez, 9 years old, of Buffalo Center was grand champion youth showman, Kennedy Buhmann of Lake Mills was reserve grand champion, and Teryn Branstad, 7, of Leland earned third place in the youth show.

Fair youth also enjoyed Critter Close Ups shows held in the new shelter house throughout the fair. Dan Osborne of Critter Close Ups in Herman, Nebraska, said Critter Close Ups has about 50 exotic animals to pick and choose from for any particular fair or event. He said 7-8 animals, including a raccoon, wallabee, fennec fox, African serval cat, red-tailed boa snake, and possum were on hand for the fair shows in Thompson. He and his staff were scheduled to be extremely busy traveling to other fairs across the country over the next 1-2 months.

In July 17 late afternoon poultry judging by Zeb Skow, first-time 4-H participant Avrie Gonzalez took first place overall in market roasters and was selected as junior showman. Allison Rygh edged out her brother, Justin Rygh (reserve senior show) for senior showmanship. Chase Sorenson was named intermediate showman.

Ava Stene 8, Rebekah Stene 6 of Joice Pet Chicks.JPG

Ava Stene 8, and Rebekah Stene 6 of Joice pet baby chicks in the Ag Learning Center at the Winnebago County Fair.

Skow told contestants that among the first things he checks for are any defects with the birds, such as broken or damaged wings and breast blisters/calluses. He quizzed show candidates on their overall knowledge of the poultry birds and related poultry industry information before announcing winners. Sophia Gonzalez won a green Clover Kids participation ribbon in poultry. Brothers Chase and Caleb Sorenson each received blue ribbons for their pairs of quail chicks in the poultry fancy breeding stock division.

2021 Winnebago County Fair FULL RESULTS

Gabrielle Branstad reserve champion market heifer and reserve champion market beef.JPG

Gabrielle Branstad with her reserve champion market heifer and reserve champion for market beef.

Beef/Beef Showmanship/Beef Showmanship - Intermediate

Branstad, Gabrielle - Purple Champion Intermediate Showmanship Grant Gleaners

Beef/Beef Showmanship/Beef Showmanship - Senior

Murray, Tyler - Purple Champion Senior Showmanship

Beef / Breeding Beef / 21301: Heifer Calf -

Branstad, Gabrielle Blue Grant Gleaners

Beef/Breeding Beef/Junior Yearling

Seglem, Dru - Lavender Overall Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Beef Forest Everreadies

Murray, Tyler - Purple Overall Grand Champion Breeding Beef FFA NORTH IOWA

Beef/Bucket/Bottle Calf /Bucket/Bottle Calves - Junior

Charlson, Emily - Blue

Charlson, Emily - Blue

Olson, Aubrey - Blue

Faber, Zane - Purple Grand Champion

Trista Olsen of Forest City Champion Market Steer on Parade July 17.JPG

Trista Olsen of Forest City with her champion market steer on July 17

Beef/Market Beef/Market Steer

Doege, Cody - Lavender Reserve Champion Market Steer Grant Gleaners

Olsen, Trista - Purple Champion Market Steer, Champion Rate of Gain FFA FOREST CITY

Olsen, Trista - Blue FFA FOREST CITY

Cooper, Caleb - Blue FFA NORTH IOWA

Beef/Market Beef/Market Pen of Three

Olsen, Trista - Blue Winnebago FFA FOREST CITY

Olsen, Tanya - Blue FFA FOREST CITY

Meinders, Hayden - Purple Champion Market Pen of 3, Champion Rate of Gain FFA NORTH IOWA

Meinders, Hunter - Lavender Reserve Champion Market Pen of 3 FFA NORTH IOWA

Cooper, Brody - Blue Grant Gleaners

Cooper, Caleb - Blue FFA NORTH IOWA

Madison Branstad of Leland Market Beef Chamption on Parade July 17.JPG

Madison Branstad of Leland with her market beef champion in the parade of champions at the fair on July 17.

Beef/Market Beef/Market Heifer

Olsen, Trista - Blue FFA FOREST CITY

Cooper, Brody - Blue Grant Gleaners

Branstad, Madison - Purple Champion Market Heifer, Grand Champion Market Overall Winnebago Grant Gleaners

Branstad, Gabrielle - Lavender Reserve Champion Market Heifer, Reserve Grand Champion Market Overall Grant Gleaners

Communication/Share the Fun/Share the Fun

Charlson, Joseph T- rumpet solo “Cygnus” with piano accompaniment- Allison Rygh Purple State Fair Logan Loganeers

Charlson, Joseph - Piano solo “Love That Boogie “ Purple State Fair Logan Loganeers

Rygh, Lane - Share the Fun Purple State Fair Logan Loganeers

Rygh, Allison - Share the fun music Purple State Fair Logan Loganeers

Goats/Breeding Goats/Breeding Does

Main, Colton - Purple Champion Breeding Doe FFA NORTH IOWA

Larson, Abigail - Lavender Reserve Champion Breeding Doe Grant Gleaners

Faber, Zane - Blue Grant Gleaners

Goats/Goat Showmanship/Goat Showmanship - Junior

Faber, Zane - Champion Showmanship Grant Gleaners

Colton Main Champion Market Goat on Parade July 17.JPG

Colton Main with his champion market goat in the fair's livestock parade of champions on July 17.

Goats/Goat Showmanship/Goat Showmanship - Senior

Main, Colton - Champion Showmanship FFA NORTH IOWA

Goats/Meat Goats/Market Class

Main, Colton - Purple Champion Meat Goat FFA NORTH IOWA

Larson, Abigail - Blue Grant Gleaners

Larson, Abigail - Lavender Reserve Champion Meat Goat Grant Gleaners

Abigail Larson of Thompson Horse Show.JPG

Abigail Larson of Thompson readies for the 4-H and FFA Horse Show at the 2021 Winnebago County Fair.

Horse/Halter/Junior Halter Class

Dontje, Jenna - Blue Forest Everreadies

Cooper, Brody - Blue Grant Gleaners

Horse / Halter / 25105: Senior Halter Class

Larson, Abigail - Blue Grant Gleaners

Lawson, Harlie - Blue FFA NORTH IOWA

Brock, Justin - Blue FFA FOREST CITY

Stone, Hailey - Blue Grant Gleaners

Cooper, Caleb - Blue Grant Gleaners

Horse/Other Horse Classes/Junior Best Groomed

Dontje, Jenna - Blue Forest Everreadies

Cooper, Brody - Blue Grant Gleaners

Harlie Lawson of North Iowa FFA Horse Show.JPG

Harlie Lawson of North Iowa FFA at the fair horse show.

Horse/Other Horse Classes/Senior Best Groomed

Larson, Abigail - Blue Grant Gleaners

Lawson, Harlie - Blue FFA NORTH IOWA

Brock, Justin - Blue FFA FOREST CITY

Cooper, Caleb - Blue Grant Gleaners

Horse/Performance/Walk/Trot Class

Larson, Abigail - Blue Grant Gleaners

Lawson, Harlie - Blue FFA NORTH IOWA

Brody Cooper North Iowa FFA Horse Show.JPG

Brody Cooper of North Iowa FFA at the July 15 horse show during the fair.

Horse/Performance/Walk/Trot Class

Cooper, Brody - Red Grant Gleaners

Dontje, Jenna - Blue

Justin Brock of Forest City at 4-H, FFA Horse Show.JPG

Justin Brock of Forest City at the 4-H/FFA Horse Show.

Horse/Performance/Senior Western Pleasure

Larson, Abigail - Blue Grant Gleaners

Lawson, Harlie - Blue FFA NORTH IOWA

Brock, Justin - Blue FFA FOREST CITY

Horse/Performance/Senior Western Horsemanship

Larson, Abigail - Blue Grant Gleaners

Brock, Justin - Red FFA FOREST CITY

Horse/Performance/Junior Ranch Horse Pleasure

Cooper, Brody - 523 Red Winnebago Grant Gleaners

Caleb Cooper Horse Show.JPG

Caleb Cooper leads his horse at a fair show on July 15.

Horse/Performance/Senior Ranch Horse Pleasure

Lawson, Harlie - Blue FFA NORTH IOWA

Brock, Justin - Blue FFA FOREST CITY

Cooper, Caleb - Red Grant Gleaners

Horse/Showmanship/Junior Showmanship at Halter

Dontje, Jenna - Blue Forest Everreadies

Cooper, Brody - Red Grant Gleaners

Hailey Stone of Forest City with Horse @ Fair Show.JPG

Hailey Stone of Forest City is shown with her horse at the 4-H/FFA horse show at the fair.

Horse/Showmanship/Senior Showmanship at Halter

Larson, Abigail - Blue Grant Gleaners

Brock, Justin - Red FFA FOREST CITY

Stone, Hailey - Blue Grant Gleaners

Cooper, Caleb - Blue Grant Gleaners

Jenna Dontje of Forest City walks her horse.JPG

Jenna Dontje of Forest City walks her horse

Horse/Trail/Junior Trail

Cooper, Brody - Red Grant Gleaners

Dontje, Jenna - Red

Horse/Trail/Senior Trail

Larson, Abigail - Blue Grant Gleaners

Brock, Justin - Blue FFA FOREST CITY

Cooper, Caleb - Blue Grant Gleaners

Poultry/Clover Kids/Poultry

Gonzalez, Sofiah - Green Clover Kids - North Iowa

Allison Rygh, Zeb Skow Senior Show Winner.JPG

Allison Rygh shows her poultry bird to Judge Zeb Skow. Rygh was named the poultry senior show champion.

Poultry/Egg Production Division/Production Hens Pen of 4 - Non-White Egg Strain

Rygh, Allison - Blue Grand Champion Production Division Logan Loganeers

Rygh, Allison - Purple Grand Champion Production Division Logan Loganeers

Rygh, Justin - Blue Reserve Grand Champion Production Division Logan Loganeers

Chase Sorenson, Zeb Skow Fancy Breeding Stock Chicken Bantam Class.JPG

Chase Sorenson and Judge Zeb Skow discuss his fancy breeding stock chicken in the Bantam Class.

Poultry/Fancy Breeding Stock Division/Chicken - Bantam

Sorenson, Chase - Blue Forest Everreadies

Sorenson, Caleb - Purple Grand Champion Fancy Breed Forest Everreadies

Poultry/Fancy Breeding Stock Division/Other - Pigeons, Guineas, Pheasants, etc.

Sorenson, Chase - Lavender Forest Everreadies

Sorenson, Caleb - Purple Forest Everreadies

Poultry/Market Division/Broilers and Fryers

Gonzalez, Avrie - Purple Champion Broiler Grant Gleaners

Springer, Jayden - Lavender Reserve Grand Champion Market Division

Avrie Gonzalez Overall Chamption, Junior Show Winner.JPG

Avrie Gonzalez was overall market broiler poultry champion.

Poultry/Poultry Showmanship/Poultry Showmanship - Junior

Gonzalez, Avrie - Champion Jr. Showmanship

Poultry/Poultry Showmanship/Poultry Showmanship - Intermediate

Sorenson, Chase - Champion Intermediate Showmanship Forest Everreadies

Poultry/Poultry Showmanship/Poultry Showmanship - Senior

Rygh, Allison - Champion Senior Showmanship Winnebago Logan Loganeers

Allison Rygh Champion Commercial Meat Rabbit on Parade.JPG

Allison Rygh of Logan Loganeers shows her champion commercial meat rabbit in the fair's livestock parade of champions.

Rabbit/Commercial (Breeding) /Junior Doe

Rygh, Allison - Purple Champion Best Commercial Doe Logan Loganeers

Sorenson, Caleb - Blue Forest Everreadies

Greenfield, Kenlie - Blue Logan Loganeers

Rabbit/Commercial (Breeding)/Junior Buck

Sorenson, Chase - White Forest Everreadies

Sorenson, Caleb - White Forest Everreadies

Rabbit/Commercial (Breeding)/Senior Buck

Rygh, Justin - Blue Logan Loganeers

Sorenson, Chase - Blue Forest Everreadies

Rabbit/Commercial (Meat)/Single Fryer

Rygh, Lane - Blue Logan Loganeers

Rygh, Allison - Blue Logan Loganeers

Rygh, Justin - Blue Logan Loganeers

Allison Rygh Champion Commercial Meat Rabbit on Parade.JPG

Allison Rygh of Logan Loganeers shows her champion commercial meat rabbit in the fair's livestock parade of champions.

Rabbit/Commercial (Meat)/Roaster

Rygh, Allison - Blue Best of Show- Commercial (Meat) Rabbit, Champion Best Commercial Roaster Logan Loganeers

Rygh, Allison - Purple Best of Show- Commercial (Meat) Rabbit, Champion Best Commercial Roaster Logan Loganeers

Rygh, Justin - Blue Logan Loganeers

Whiting, Kach - Blue Logan Loganeers

Rabbit/Fancy Rabbits/Junior Doe

Sorenson, Chase - White Forest Everreadies

Rabbit/Fancy Rabbits/Junior Doe

Sorenson, Chase - White Forest Everreadies

Sorenson, Caleb - Blue Forest Everreadies

Whiting, Kach - Blue Best of Show- Fancy Rabbit Logan Loganeers

Whiting, Kach - Purple Best of Show- Fancy Rabbit Logan Loganeers

Rabbit / Fancy Rabbits / 26302: Senior Doe

Charlson, Emily - Blue Logan Loganeers

Sandquist, Molly - Blue Logan Loganeers

Sorenson, Caleb - Blue Forest Everreadies

Rabbit / Fancy Rabbits/Junior Buck

Sorenson, Chase - Blue Forest Everreadies

Sorenson, Caleb - 334 Blue Forest Everreadies

Rabbit/Fancy Rabbits/Senior Buck

Sorenson, Chase - Blue Forest Everreadies

Rabbit/Rabbit Showmanship /Rabbit Showmanship - Junior

Sandquist, Molly - Junior Showmanship

Rabbit/Rabbit Showmanship/Rabbit Showmanship - Intermediate

Rygh, Lane - Intermediate Showmanship Logan Loganeers

Rabbit/Rabbit Showmanship/Rabbit Showmanship - Senior

Rygh, Justin - Senior Showmanship Logan Loganeers

Sheep/Market Sheep/Pen of Three

Olson, Aubrey - Purple Champion Market Pen Winnebago Forest Everreadies

Allison Rygh, Kaizli Whiting.JPG

From left, Allison Rygh and Kaizli Whiting of Logan Loganeers during the sheep show at the Winnebago County Fair

Sheep/Market Sheep/Black Face

Rygh, Allison - Purple Champion Market Lamb Logan Loganeers

Rygh, Justin - Blue Logan Loganeers

Whiting, Kaizli - Blue Logan Loganeers

Whiting, Kach - Blue Logan Loganeers

Olson, Aubrey - Red Champion Rate of Gain Forest Everreadies

Olson, Aubrey - Lavender Reserve Champion Market LambForest Everreadies

Sheep/Sheep Showmanship/Sheep Showmanship - Junior

Whiting, Kach - Purple Champion Showmanship Logan Loganeers

Sheep/Sheep Showmanship/Sheep Showmanship - Intermediate

Whiting, Kaizli - Purple Champion Showmanship Logan Loganeers

Sheep / Sheep Showmanship / 24303: Sheep Showmanship - Senior

Rygh, Justin - Purple Champion Showmanship Logan Loganeers

Static/Creative Arts/Photography

Charlson, Emily - Outdoor scene with collie dog Blue Logan Loganeers

Bray, Emily - Photography 1 Blue Forest Everreadies

Bray, Emily - Photography 2 Blue Forest Everreadies

Bray, Emily - Photography 3 Blue Forest Everreadies

Bray, Emily - Photography 4 Blue Forest Everreadies

Bray, Emily - Photography 4 Blue Forest Everreadies

Bray, Emily - Photography 5 Blue Forest Everreadies

Bray, Emily - Photography 5 Blue Forest Everreadies

Bray, Emily - Photography 6 Blue Forest Everreadies

Bray, Emily - Photography 7 Lavender State Alternate Forest Everreadies

Bray, Emily - Photography 8 Blue Forest Everreadies

Bray, Emily - Photography 9 Blue Forest Everreadies

Bray, Emily - Photography 10 Blue Forest Everreadies

Bray, Emily - Photography 11 Blue Forest Everreadies

Bray, Emily - Photography 12 Lavender State Alternate Forest Everreadies

Bray, Emily - Photography 13 Purple State Fair Winner Forest Everreadies

Olson, Aubrey - fall sunset Lavender State Alternate Forest Everreadies

Rygh, Lane - photo Blue Logan Loganeers

Rygh, Lane - photo Red Logan Loganeers

Rygh, Allison - photo Blue Logan Loganeers

Rygh, Allison - photo 2 Blue Logan Loganeers

Rygh, Allison - photo 3 Blue Logan Loganeers

Rygh, Allison - photo 4 Blue Logan Loganeers

Rygh, Allison - photo 5 Blue Logan Loganeers

Rygh, Allison - photo 6 Blue Logan Loganeers

Rygh, Allison - photo 7 Purple State Fair Winner Logan Loganeers

Rygh, Allison - photo 8 Blue Logan Loganeers

Static/Creative Arts/Photography

Olsen, Trista - #1 Barn Blue Forest Everreadies

Olsen, Trista - Tractor & Wagon Blue Forest Everreadies

Olsen, Trista - Snowball Blue Forest Everreadies

Olsen, Trista - Sprinkles Blue Forest Everreadies

Olsen, Trista - Bee Purple State Fair Winner Forest Everreadies

Olsen, Trista - Pasture, Cows, Pond Lavender State Alternate Forest Everreadies

Olsen, Trista - barn #3 Purple State Fair Winner Forest Everreadies

Olsen, Trista - Zoey Blue Forest Everreadies

Olsen, Trista - Snow Tree Blue Forest Everreadies

Greenfield, Kenlie - Kittens and Hostas series Blue Logan Loganeers

Greenfield, Kenlie - Smoke in a hosta single photograph Blue Logan Loganeers

Olsen, Trista - Scene Blue Forest Everreadies

Olson, Aubrey - Tiger Lily Blue Forest Everreadies

Static/Creative Arts/Alternative/Creative Photography

Charlson, Emily - Digitally edited photographs of a park playground Dark Blue Logan Loganeers

Charlson, Joseph - Photograph of little girl in orange polka dotted dress with tree and sun in background Blue Logan Loganeers

Static/Creative Arts/Visual Arts

Rygh, Lane - art project Blue Logan Loganeers

Rygh, Allison - 'Better Together' painted canvas Blue Logan Loganeers

Rygh, Allison - watercolor sunset Blue Logan Loganeers

Rygh, Allison - spray paint planet art Purple State Fair Winner Logan Loganeers

Rygh, Allison - colored pencil Iron Man Blue Logan Loganeers

Rygh, Allison - Calligraphy sign Blue Logan Loganeers

Rygh, Allison - wood-burned sign Blue Logan Loganeers

Olsen, Trista - Cherry Blossom Tree with Q-Tips Blue Forest Everreadies

Olsen, Trista - String Painting Blue Forest Everreadies

Olsen, Trista - String Art Grafiti Purple State Fair Winner Forest Everreadies

Olsen, Trista - Cork Project Blue Forest Everreadies

Olsen, Trista - Mason Jar Pen Holder Blue Forest Everreadies

Olsen, Trista - Salt Painting Blue Forest Everreadies

Olsen, Trista - Lake Blue Forest Everreadies

Olsen, Trista - Tie Die Canvas Blue Forest Everreadies

Olsen, Trista - Scrap painting Blue Forest Everreadies

Greenfield, Kenlie - dot mandala (purple and yellow) on black canvas Blue Logan Loganeers

Greenfield, Kenlie - Flower at the End of the Tunnel original picture Blue Logan Loganeers

Greenfield, Kenlie - Navy, blue, mustard, gray striped crocheted blanket Lavender State Alternate Logan Loganeers

Throne, Alana - Pencil drawing Lavender State Alternate Logan Loganeers

Newton, Madelynn - Beaded keychains Blue Grant Gleaners

Olson, Aubrey - pencil drawing of fairies Blue Forest Everreadies

Static/Family & Consumer Sciences/Child Development

Newton, Madelynn - Funny Face Flip Book Purple State Fair Grant Gleaners

Static/Family & Consumer Sciences/Clothing and Fashion: Constructed/Sewn Garments & Accessories

Olson, Aubrey - dress Purple State Fair Forest Everreadies

Static/Family & Consumer Sciences/Clothing and Fashion - Other Ideas / Educational Exhibits

Rygh, Allison - Display on re-fashioning clothing Lavender State Alternate Logan Loganeers

Static/Family & Consumer Sciences/Food & Nutrition - Prepared Product

Charlson, Emily - Chocolate cookie dough cupcakes Dark Blue Logan Loganeers

Charlson, Joseph - Best Blueberry Muffins with Streusel Topping Lavender State Alternate Logan Loganeers

Rygh, Allison - Pie Blue Logan Loganeers

Olsen, Trista - Coffee Cake Blue Forest Everreadies

Olsen, Trista - Banana Bread Purple State Fair Forest Everreadies

Olsen, Trista - Lemon cookies Purple State Fair Forest Everreadies

Olsen, Trista - Pretzel Bites Lavender Forest Everreadies

Olsen, Trista - Caramel Rolls Blue Forest Everreadies

Static/Family & Consumer Sciences/Food & Nutrition - Preserved Product

Olsen, Trista - Cook in a jar Blue Forest Everreadies

Static/Family & Consumer Sciences/Home Improvement

Charlson, Emily - Painted sign- blue background with the words walking in a winter wonderland forming an outline of a blue snowman Blue Winnebago Logan Loganeers

Static/Family & Consumer Sciences/Home Improvement

Charlson, Joseph - White painted sign with walking in a winter wonderland snowman outlined in blue with black hat Blue Logan Loganeers

Charlson, Joseph - Refurbished white wooden porch/outdoor swing with attached base/frame Lavender State Alternate Logan Loganeers

Bray, Emily Home - Improvement Purple State Fair Forest Everreadies

Rygh, Allison - Wooden organizer Blue Logan Loganeers

Olsen, Trista - Bench Headboard Lavender State Alternate Forest Everreadies

Olsen, Trista - Mirror wall hanging Blue Forest Everreadies

Greenfield, Kenlie - two stackable wooden crates Blue Logan Loganeers

Olsen, Trista - Home Improvement Purple State Fair Forest Everreadies

Olsen, Trista - Tie Fleece Blanket Blue Forest Everreadies

Newton, Madelynn - Button art Lavender State Alternate Grant Gleaners

Newton, Madelynn - String art Blue Grant Gleaners

Newton, Madelynn - Tic Tac Toe Purple State Fair Grant Gleaners

Newton, Madelynn - Decorative Pumpkin Purple State Fair Grant Gleaners

Newton, Madelynn - 451 Mosaic Coasters Blue Grant Gleaners

Static/Family & Consumer Sciences/Sewing and Needle Arts - Constructed Item

Charlson, Emily - Tote bag with two straps, orange fabric bag with pink, yellow and green polka dotted large pocket on front Blue Logan Loganeers

Charlson, Emily - Pillowcase- peach and light blue tie dye fabric Dark Blue Logan Loganeers

Charlson, Emily - Crocheted yarn blanket-teal/spa blue color Dark Blue Logan Loganeers

Charlson, Joseph - Iowa Hawkeyes black and gold fabric pillowcase Lavender State Alternate Logan Loganeers

Gonzalez, Avrie - pillow and pillowcase Lavender State Alternate Grant Gleaners

Newton, Madelynn - Pillowcase Blue Grant Gleaners

Greenfield, Kenlie - teal, yellow and floral tote bag Purple State Fair Logan Loganeers

Static/Family & Consumer Sciences/Sewing and Needle Arts - Other Ideas/Educational Exhibits

Charlson, Emily - Fleece tie blanket teal with picture of a dog and saying “Living the ruff life” Blue Logan Loganeers

Charlson, Emily - Brown Girl Scout Brownies vest with patches sewed on Dark BlueLogan Loganeers

Static/Flower Buckets/ Flower Buckets

Rygh, Lane - flower bucket Blue Logan Loganeers

Rygh, Allison - flower bucket Blue Logan Loganeers

Olsen, Trista - Flower Bucket Lavender Forest Everreadies

Rygh, Justin - flower bucket Red Logan Loganeers

Haugen, Alexis - 5 gallon bucket with flower in the middle and vining plants around the outside. Purple Forest Everreadies

Static/Gardening: Indoor and Landscape Design/Dish Garden or Terrarium

Haugen, Alexis - Succulent garden Lavender Forest Everreadies

Static/Gardening: Outdoor/Hosta, 1 spike or 2-3 flowers

Rygh, Allison - hosta Blue Logan Loganeers

Olsen, Trista - Hosta Blue Forest Everreadies

Rygh, Justin - Hosta Blue Logan Loganeers

Static/Gardening: Outdoor/Lilies, 1 stem

Rygh, Allison - Lily Lavender Logan Loganeers

Rygh, Justin - day lily Blue Logan Loganeers

Static/Gardening: Outdoor/Rose, 1 Blossom, (3 sets of leaves) stem long enough to support head

Rygh, Justin - Rose Blue Logan Loganeers

Static/Gardening: Outdoor/Perennial, unlimited blooms – providing they are of different perennials

Rygh, Allison - Perennials Purple Logan Loganeers

Static / Gardening: Outdoor / 11018: Any annual unlimited - providing they are of different plants.

Sorenson, Caleb - Sunflower Blue Forest Everreadies

Static/Gardening: Outdoor/Small Flower Bouquet, with cut flowers suitable for table use, all flowers grown by exhibitor

Rygh, Justin - flower bouquet Red Logan Loganeers

Static/Gardening:  Outdoor/Beans, snap, 6 specimens

Olsen, Trista - Beans Blue Winnebago Forest Everreadies

Sorenson, Caleb - Beans, snap, 6 specimens Blue Forest Everreadies

Sorenson, Chase - Beans, snap, 6 specimens Red Forest Everreadies

Static/Gardening: Outdoor/Beans, yellow wax. 6 specimens

Rygh, Allison - Beans Blue Logan Loganeers

Static / Gardening: Outdoor / 11023: Beets, any variety, 3 specimens

Olsen, Trista - Beets Red Forest Everreadies

Rygh, Justin - beets Blue Logan Loganeers

Static/Gardening:  Outdoor/Cabbage, round, 1 specimen

Sorenson, Caleb - Cabbage, round, 1 specimen. Blue Forest Everreadies

Sorenson, Chase - Cabbage, round, 1 specimen. Blue Forest Everreadies

Static / Gardening: Outdoor / 11026: Carrots, 3 specimen.

Sorenson, Caleb - Carrots, 3 specimen Blue Forest Everreadies

Sorenson, Chase - Carrots, 3 specimen Blue Forest Everreadies

Static/Gardening: Outdoor/Lettuce, 1 plant

Olsen, Trista - Lettuce Blue Forest Everreadies

Static/Gardening: Outdoor/Onions, green, 5 onions per bunch

Olsen, Trista - Onions Red Forest Everreadies

Rygh, Justin - Green Onions Blue Logan Loganeers

Static/Gardening: Outdoor/Peppers, any other, 2 specimens

Sorenson, Caleb - Peppers, any other, 2 specimens Lavender Forest Everreadies

Sorenson, Chase - Peppers, any other, 2 specimens Blue Forest Everreadies

Static/Gardening: Outdoor/Potatoes, white, 3 specimens

Rygh, Allison - Potatoes Blue Logan Loganeers

Static/Gardening:  Outdoor/Peas, 6 pods

Olsen, Trista - Peas Blue Forest Everreadies

Sorenson, Caleb - Peas, 6 pods Blue Forest Everreadies

Static/Gardening:  Outdoor/Radishes, 5 roots in a bunch

Rygh, Allison - Radishes Blue Logan Loganeers

Static/Gardening: Outdoor/Summer Squash (Zucchini), 2 specimens

Sorenson, Caleb - Summer Squash (Zucchini), 2 specimens Blue Forest Everreadies

Sorenson, Chase - Summer Squash (zucchini), 2 specimens. Blue Forest Everreadies

Static/Gardening:  Outdoor/Tomato, green, 3 specimens

Sorenson, Caleb - Tomato, Green, 3 specimens. Blue Forest Everreadies

Sorenson, Chase - Tomato, Green, 3 specimens. Blue Forest Everreadies

Static/Gardening:  Outdoor/Any other Garden Fruit/Vegetable not listed above, specimens to adequately show quality; to include herbs such as dill

Rygh, Allison - Zucchini Blue Logan Loganeers

Sorenson, Caleb - Broccoli Purple Forest Everreadies

Static/Gardening: Outdoor/Raspberries, 10-12 per plate.

Olsen, Trista - Raspberries Red Forest Everreadies

Static/Gardening:  Outdoor/Other.

Rygh, Allison - Rhubarb Blue Logan Loganeers

Rygh, Justin - Yellow Zucchini Blue Logan Loganeers

Static/Science, Engineering & Technology/Woodworking

Charlson, Emily - Rustic stackable wood crates made of lath boards-unpainted Blue Logan Loganeers

Charlson, Joseph - Rustic wood stackable crates made of lath boards -unpainted Blue Winnebago Logan Loganeers

Bray, Emily Home Improvement Purple State Fair Forest Everreadies

Gonzalez, Avrie - birdhouse painted Blue Grant Gleaners

Sandquist, Molly - Bee house so that mason bees can lay eggs and be protected Dark Blue Logan Loganeers

Olsen, Trista - Entry Way Bench Purple State Fair Forest Everreadies

Rygh, Justin - stained gun rack Blue Logan Loganeers

Rygh, Justin - Restored glass cabinet Purple State Fair Logan Loganeers

Larson, Abigail - Bird House Blue Grant Gleaners

Hannah Hanson Champion Red.JPG

Hannah Hanson shows her champion purebred individual during the swine show.

Swine/Breeding Gilts/Commercial Breeding Gilt

Hanson, Hannah - Blue FFA LAKE MILLS

Johnson, Luke - Lavender Overall Reserve Grand Champion Breeding, Reserve Champion Breeding Gilt FFA FOREST CITY

Johnson, Luke - Blue FFA FOREST CITY

Meinders, Hunter - Blue FFA NORTH IOWA

Meinders, Hunter - Blue FFA NORTH IOWA

Meinders, Hayden - Purple Champion Breeding Gilt, Overall Grand Champion Breeding FFA NORTH IOWA

Swanson, Trayce - Blue

Swine/Breeding Gilts/Pure Bred Breeding Gilt

Hanson, Hannah - Purple Champion Pure Bred Breeding FFA LAKE MILLS

Andrew Branstad, Hayden, Hunter Mienders Brothers.JPG

From left, Andrew Branstad talks with Hayden and Hunter Mienders after they competed in the swine show at the Winnebago County Fair.

Swine/Market Pigs/Market Barrow

Swanson, Trayce - Blue FFA FOREST CITY

Hanson, Hannah - Blue FFA LAKE MILLS

Johnson, Luke - Blue FFA FOREST CITY

Olsen, Trista - Blue Winnebago FFA FOREST CITY

Meinders, Hunter - Blue FFA NORTH IOWA

Meinders, Hayden - Purple Champion Market Barrow, Grand Champion Market Hog FFA NORTH IOWA

Meinders, Hayden - Blue FFA NORTH IOWA

Meinders, Hayden - Lavender Reserve Champion Market Barrow FFA NORTH IOWA

Swine/Market Pigs/Market Gilt

Swanson, Trayce - Blue FFA FOREST CITY

Hanson, Hannah - Lavender Champion Market Gilt, Reserve Grand Champion Market Hog FFA LAKE MILLS

Hanson, Hannah - Purple Champion Market Gilt, Reserve Grand Champion Market Hog FFA LAKE MILLS

Johnson, Luke - Lavender Reserve Champion Market Gilt FFA FOREST CITY

Johnson, Luke - Blue FFA FOREST CITY

Swine/Market Pigs/Pen of Three

Swanson, Trayce - Purple Champion Market Pen of Three FFA FOREST CITY

Olsen, Trista Blue - Reserve Champion Market Pen of Three FFA FOREST CITY

Swine/Market Pigs/Purebred Market Hog

Hanson, Hannah - Purple Champion Purebred Market Hog FFA LAKE MILLS

Johnson, Luke - Lavender Reserve Champion Purebred Market Hog FFA FOREST CITY

Swine/Market Pigs/Purebred Market Hog

Olsen, Trista - Blue FFA FOREST CITY

Meinders, Hunter - Blue FFA NORTH IOWA

Swine/Swine Showmanship/Swine Showmanship - Senior

Meinders, Hunter - Senior Showmanship

Open Art and Craft Show

Grand Champion: Doris Tweed - Indian painting

Reserve Grand Champion: Bonnie Iverson - Log Cabin in the Round

People's Choice Award: Mary Walk - Bargello Purple & Gray

Door Prize Winner: Trelawny Grunhovd - strawberry table runner

Purple Ribbon Recipients: Sue Helgeland - knit doily

Blue Ribbon Recipients: 

Doris Tweed - Lady in a Burka

Sue Helgeland - knit scarf

Red Ribbon Recipients: 

Kim Schipull - barn cross stich

Willie Skellenger - red, black & white sampler

Clarice Brown - acrylic painting-bird house

Participation:

Marcy Hanson - Rosemaling 21st century art frame

Marcy Hanson - Rosemaling 21st century art heart box

Willie Skellenger - orange, green, yellow mosaic

Clarice Brown - the neighborhood quilt

Clarice Brown - original design quilt

Amy Thorland - Amish quilt

Amy Thorland - Grandpa's jeans & shirts

Amy Thorland - Grandma's "goods"

Amy Thorland - scrappy quilt

Amy Thorland - quilted table runner

Amy Thorland - quilted table runner

Carole Hagen - light blue embroidered quilt

Carole Hagen - crocheted baby sweater & hat-two tone

Carole Hagen - crocheted baby sweater & hat

Carole Hagen - Sun Bonnet Sue quilt

Bonnie Charlson - picnic quilt

Bonnie Charlson - picnic quilt - red border

JoAnn Bartleson - blue crochet prayer shawl

JoAnn Bartleson - embroidered dish towels

Sue Langerud - bow tie baby quilt

Sue Langerud - block of the month quilt

Sue Langerud - crocheted yellow baby sweater

Sue Langerud - crocheted blanket-white/pink/gray

Kid Power Pedal Tractor Pull Top 3 Finishers by Age Group

Age 4 (9 entrants)

Kaisen Mary, Lake Mills

Eli Roth, Thompson

Brinly Brower, Hanlontown

Age 5 (8 entrants)

Olliver Beenken, Swea City

Oliver Farrow, Buffalo Center

Dominck Roth, Thompson

Age 6 (5 entrants)

Ryker Tegland, Forest City

Brakken Wilson, Forest City

Tavin Barg, Thompson

Age 7 (14 entrants)

Asa Beenken, Bancroft

Owen Mary, Lake Mills

Uriah Holland, Thompson

Age 8 (8 entrants)

Wyatt Albrant, Buffalo Center

Payten Friederich, Garner

Ashen Beenken, Swea City

Age 9 (7 entrants)

Axel Beenken, Bancroft

Ryker Albrant, Buffalo Center

Mila Larson, Buffalo Center

Age 10 (5 entrants)

Tate Friederich, Garner

Ava Breaman, Buffalo Center

Maleeya, Forest City

Age 11 (3 entrants)

Karson, Lake Mills

Evanna, Forest City

Kenley, Forest City

Gardening

Purple - Container Garden – Lori Dontje; Rose – Mary Walk; Sunflower – Mary Walk; Cone Flower – Mary Walk; Floral Design – Mary Walk; White Onion – Cassie Willmert; Whit Potatoes – Cassie Willmert

Division A - Floral Bouquet Class 1 All Fresh Materials -- Blue – Lori Dontje

Division B – Floral Design Class 1 All Fresh Materials -- Blue – Mary Walk

Division C – Roses - Blue – Mary Walk

Division D - Annuals – Blue – Love in a Mist – Mary Walk; Zinnia – Joanne Bartleson; Impatiens – Mary Walk;

Sunflower- Mary Walk and Jackie Kemnitz; Cone Flower – Mary Walk;

Division E – Perennials – Blue- Lilly-Joanne Bartleson; Daylilly - Mary Walk; Phlox – Joanne Bartleson; Lilly- Cassie Willmert In memory of Barb Johnson; Brown Eyed Susan – Mary Walk

Division F – Container Garden- Blue – Lori Dontje- Milk Can; Lori Dontje- Mixed Container; Darla Thompson- Petunia Crock; Darla Thompson – Marigold container; Darla Thompson – Ajuga Oil Can; Darla Thompson – Mixed Annual Container

Division I – Bulbs, Tubers and Corms – Blue - Mary Walk – Liatrus & Asiatic Lily

Division J – Biannuals – Blue - Ellen Holstad In memory of Barb Johnson - Hollyhock

Division K -Vegetables

Class 1 Beans- Blue - Yellow Beans– Mike Holstad; Green Beans – Mary Walk; Purple Beans – Courtney Sorenson; Jackie Kemnitz; Red – Courtny Sorenson

Class 4 – Carrots – Blue – Mike Holstad; Cassie Willmert

Class 5 – Cucumbers – Blue- Mike Holstad

Class 6 Kohlrabi – Blue- Mike Holstad; Red – Cassie Willmert

Class 8 Onions- Blue- White onion - Joanne Bartleson; Yellow Onion – Cassie Willmert; Red – Mary Walk

Class 9 Peppers – Banana Pepper- Blue – Renee Sorenson

Class 10 Potatoes - Red Potato-Blue – Cassie Willmert; White Potato- Blue- Cassie Willmert; Red – Mike Holstad

Class 11 Peas – Blue – Jackie Kemnitz

Class 13 Summer Squash – Zucchini – Blue – Cassie Willmert; Yellow Squash – Red – Cassie Willmert

Class 16 Any Other Vegetable – Asparagus – Blue- Mike Holstad; Garlic – Blue – Mary Walk; Turnip- Blue-Mike Holstad

Class 17 Herbs – Dill – Blue- Mike Holstad & Mary Walk

Junior Class

Junior Purple – Natalie Harringa – Banana Pepper and Purple Beans

Perennials – Daylily- Blue- MacKenzie Willmert; Sunflower- Blue- Brooklyn Sorenson

Purple Beans – Blue -Natalie Harringa; Red- Brooklyn Sorenson

Banana Peppers – Blue – Natalie Harringa & Brooklyn Sorenson

Zucchini – Blue – Brooklyn Sorenson

Tomatoes (green) – Blue- Natalie Harringa

