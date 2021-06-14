 Skip to main content
Fair seeks Little Miss and Little Mister
The Mitchell County Fair is looking for Little Miss and Little Mister Mitchell County contestants.

Little Mister and Little Miss Mitchell County contestants open the 2019 pageant with a song for the audience.

The contest is limited to the first 20 girls and first 20 boys. Deadline to enter is July 3. Mail the following details to register:

• Contestant's full name

• Parents’ names

• Boy or girl

• Age as of 8-4-2021 (must be 6 or 7 years old)

• School they attend (must live in Mitchell County or be enrolled in a Mitchell County school district)

• Full home address

• Phone/cell number for contact

Registrations are accepted by mail only. 2019 contestants are not eligible for 2021. Mail to Kayla Tuttle Stewart, 1239 Ocean Avenue, Floyd, IA 50435.

The contest will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, August 4 at the Cedar River Complex Events Building.

