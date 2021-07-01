 Skip to main content
Fair ribbon auction seeking participants
Mitchell County businesses, organizations and individuals are encouraged to participate in the 2021 4H/FFA Ribbon Auction at the Mitchell County Fair.

It will be held 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 8, starting in the Beef Arena. Bidder numbers will be available near the arena at 2 p.m.

HC Live Auction 3

In 2020, Chloe Bjoraker from the Horse Club led her pony, Doc, into the auction ring to sell its ribbon. Bjoraker won the grand champion halter pony award. The ribbon sold for $120 to MBT Bank.

The Ribbon Auction is an opportunity to reward and encourage FFA and 4-H members in their livestock projects. Members will be selling one ribbon in the Ribbon Auction. Eligible species include beef, dairy, sheep and swine. Buyers will receive a certificate, duplicate ribbon and photograph of the member and project.

“The Ribbon Auction also helps all 4-H members, 4-H clubs and FFA chapters in the county,” says Olivia Logue, Mitchell County 4-H and Youth Coordinator. “Last year’s ribbon auction commission funds purchased supplies for events, helped send members to camps this spring and summer, and supplied funds for to-go STEM kits. Commission funds also went to FFA Chapters and paid ribbon auction expenses.”

