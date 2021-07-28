Fair releases livestock schedule

State Fair pictures will be taken on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the CRC Events Center. The dog judging showcase, with an obstacle course and awards ceremony, will also be held on Thursday beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Swine Arena. Official dog judging will take place Sunday at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds.

The Junior Division Beef Show will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Friday with judging of market beef and breeding beef. Sheep and Meat Goat judging begins at 1 p.m. on Friday. At 6 p.m., installation of 4-H County Council will begin followed by installation of the Leadership League, Share the Fun, and Fashion Review/Clothing Selection.

The Dairy Show will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Rabbit judging will begin at 1 p.m. and poultry judging will begin at 3 p.m. The Educational Presentation and Working Exhibit judging will also be on Saturday and will begin at 3 p.m. in the CRC Event Center.

The Bucket Bottle Calf Show will begin at 12 p.m. on Sunday followed by the Ribbon Auction at 2:30 p.m.

Make-and-Take activities will be available in the CRC Events Center for youth on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 4-6 p.m., Saturday from noon-2 p.m. and again from 3-4 p.m., and Sunday from 11:30-1:30 p.m.

Please be sure to participate in the selfie challenge and the scavenger hunt. Prizes for completed challenges are available during Make-and-Take activities. Milking demonstrations will take place around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday in the Beef and Dairy Barns; an announcement will be made 15 minutes prior to milking beginning.

