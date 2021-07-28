Fair releases livestock schedule

Livestock judges for the Mitchell County Fair, which runs from Aug. 4-8, are as follows: beef – Matt Johnson, Garretson, S.D.; dairy – Trevor Malven, Dyersville; sheep and meat goats – Mason Edwards, Huxley; swine – Matt Romoser, Iowa City; horse – Shannon Moeller, Wavery, dog – Kerri Wenck, Marathon; poultry– Tim Larson, Medford, Minn.; rabbit – Kristin Peterson, Ellsworth.
Tuesday, Aug. 3 will be all-day judging for 4-H building exhibits. All exhibits will be in place the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 4 for viewing. The 4-H exhibits will be housed in the Cedar River Complex Events Center which will be open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. each day Wednesday through Saturday, Aug. 4-7, and Sunday, Aug. 8 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
The 4-H Horse and Pony Show will be held on Wednesday and Thursday. The show will start at 10 a.m. both days. Game classes of barrels, poles, jumping figure eight, keyhole race will be held in addition to the regular classes. Clover Kids will also bring projects to be judged on Wednesday starting at 4:30 p.m.
The Swine Show will start at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday. New this year is the Pig Challenge. Youth in this program were selected and provided a donated piglet. The Pig Challenge is meant to encourage participation in a market animal project, educate youth about agriculture, and give back to our community. Pigs in the Pig Challenge will be donated to local food banks after the fair.
State Fair pictures will be taken on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the CRC Events Center. The dog judging showcase, with an obstacle course and awards ceremony, will also be held on Thursday beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Swine Arena. Official dog judging will take place Sunday at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds.
The Junior Division Beef Show will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Friday with judging of market beef and breeding beef. Sheep and Meat Goat judging begins at 1 p.m. on Friday. At 6 p.m., installation of 4-H County Council will begin followed by installation of the Leadership League, Share the Fun, and Fashion Review/Clothing Selection.
The Dairy Show will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Rabbit judging will begin at 1 p.m. and poultry judging will begin at 3 p.m. The Educational Presentation and Working Exhibit judging will also be on Saturday and will begin at 3 p.m. in the CRC Event Center.
The Bucket Bottle Calf Show will begin at 12 p.m. on Sunday followed by the Ribbon Auction at 2:30 p.m.
Make-and-Take activities will be available in the CRC Events Center for youth on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 4-6 p.m., Saturday from noon-2 p.m. and again from 3-4 p.m., and Sunday from 11:30-1:30 p.m.
Please be sure to participate in the selfie challenge and the scavenger hunt. Prizes for completed challenges are available during Make-and-Take activities. Milking demonstrations will take place around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday in the Beef and Dairy Barns; an announcement will be made 15 minutes prior to milking beginning.