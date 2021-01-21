Fair prepares for 150th anniversary

This year marks the 150th anniversary of the Mitchell County Fair. Part of the preparations will require extra funding from the Board of Supervisors, officials say.
Mitchell County Attorney Mark Walk believes caution is necessary when considering the request, as for all requests.
“A few years ago during our audit, the auditor said that we should have a policy in place for when anyone comes in and asks for money,” Walk said. “I think we’ve gotten away from that policy. The request had to be in writing and had to be specifically what it was going to be used for. If they were a 501c3 they had to provide us with a copy of their 501c3 letter."
Walk said there were a lot of things that the auditor suggested the county should do, and it did adopt a policy or a resolution on funding requests.
"Of course, you know what happens is you kind of forget about it," he said. "We probably should go back on these requests to that old policy which is put it in writing, tell us what it’s going to be used for, give us a copy of your 501c3 letter and things like that.
“I myself am guilty of not having reminded the board before, ‘hey, this is how we’re supposed to do it.’”
The Board already has plenty of requests for funds. At its Jan. 19 meeting, the supervisors approved $500 to go toward Crisis Intervention Service.
According to its website, CIS is free and confidential. Throughout 15 counties in North Central Iowa, it offers domestic abuse and sexual assault services as well as counseling to families and friends impacted by homicide. It also provides safe housing and community education programs.
The Board voted to contribute $350 to Upper Wapsi Watershed Management Authority to pay for a coordinator.
“We have received a grant for [the CARES Act] the Secretary of State sent us money for all of our precincts, and then a lump sum for just the general election,” auditor Rachel Foster said. “Normally it’s not that large. This year it was different with having COVID and extra expenses in cleaning. They sent out, I believe, it was $600 per precinct. And then the other lump sum was just for having the general election and extra stuff being put into it. Normally we don’t receive that money.”
