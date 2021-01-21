Fair prepares for 150th anniversary

This year marks the 150th anniversary of the Mitchell County Fair. Part of the preparations will require extra funding from the Board of Supervisors, officials say.

Mitchell County Attorney Mark Walk believes caution is necessary when considering the request, as for all requests.

“A few years ago during our audit, the auditor said that we should have a policy in place for when anyone comes in and asks for money,” Walk said. “I think we’ve gotten away from that policy. The request had to be in writing and had to be specifically what it was going to be used for. If they were a 501c3 they had to provide us with a copy of their 501c3 letter."

Walk said there were a lot of things that the auditor suggested the county should do, and it did adopt a policy or a resolution on funding requests.

"Of course, you know what happens is you kind of forget about it," he said. "We probably should go back on these requests to that old policy which is put it in writing, tell us what it’s going to be used for, give us a copy of your 501c3 letter and things like that.

“I myself am guilty of not having reminded the board before, ‘hey, this is how we’re supposed to do it.’”