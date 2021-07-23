Fair looking for derby and Tuff Trucks drivers

The 150th Mitchell County Fair is looking for participants in the 2021 demolition derby and Tuff Trucks competitions.

The demolition derby will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7 at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds in Osage. Class divisions include full size, compact class, stock mid-size, and truck class. There will be payouts in each class.

For more information about the demolition derby, contact Paul Nielson at 507-383-6094.

The Tuff Trucks competition will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5 at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds in Osage.

In both the two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive divisions, class is determined by how the vehicle was built at the factory. There will be payouts in each class. Registration is $25, which admits the vehicle and one driver. All others will be required to purchase pit passes.

For more information about the Tuff Trucks competition, contact Adam Norby at 641-330-8364.

