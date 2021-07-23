 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fair looking for derby and Tuff Trucks drivers
0 comments

Fair looking for derby and Tuff Trucks drivers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The 150th Mitchell County Fair is looking for participants in the 2021 demolition derby and Tuff Trucks competitions.

Demo Derby 6

Demolition Derby at the Mitchell County Fair.

The demolition derby will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7 at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds in Osage. Class divisions include full size, compact class, stock mid-size, and truck class. There will be payouts in each class.

For more information about the demolition derby, contact Paul Nielson at 507-383-6094.

The Tuff Trucks competition will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5 at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds in Osage.

In both the two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive divisions, class is determined by how the vehicle was built at the factory. There will be payouts in each class. Registration is $25, which admits the vehicle and one driver. All others will be required to purchase pit passes.

For more information about the Tuff Trucks competition, contact Adam Norby at 641-330-8364.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News