Fair ends, milling and paving of roads south of Britt set to begin sooner

With the Hancock County District Fair concluded, County Engineer Jeremy Purvis informed county supervisors on Aug. 3 that a road paving project in the vicinity of the Britt fairgrounds has been moved up. Milling on the project could happen as soon as Aug. 6 or shortly thereafter.

Purvis said Mathy Construction will mill one inch before adding a two-inch overlay to multiple roads in the vicinity. Work will be done on a long stretch of 210th Street from County Road R-35 south of Britt extending east to Highway 69 south of Garner.

Work will begin on 220th Street and Iowa Avenue in the vicinity of the fairgrounds. He noted that, for safety reasons, there would be some temporary painting done during the project.

“They will be milling for about one week starting around Britt and the fairgrounds first,” Purvis said. “The road will be completely closed during paving, but during the milling operation we will it open back up as there is Hobo Days coming up.”