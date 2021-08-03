Fair ends, milling and paving of roads south of Britt set to begin sooner

With the Hancock County District Fair concluded, County Engineer Jeremy Purvis informed county supervisors on Aug. 3 that a road paving project in the vicinity of the Britt fairgrounds has been moved up. Milling on the project could happen as soon as Aug. 6 or shortly thereafter.
Purvis said Mathy Construction will mill one inch before adding a two-inch overlay to multiple roads in the vicinity. Work will be done on a long stretch of 210th Street from County Road R-35 south of Britt extending east to Highway 69 south of Garner.
Work will begin on 220th Street and Iowa Avenue in the vicinity of the fairgrounds. He noted that, for safety reasons, there would be some temporary painting done during the project.
“They will be milling for about one week starting around Britt and the fairgrounds first,” Purvis said. “The road will be completely closed during paving, but during the milling operation we will it open back up as there is Hobo Days coming up.”
Purvis said plans are to start paving around Aug. 23 and get Britt done first to have it open for the Britt Draft Horse Show at Labor Day. He said that 210th Street will be paved last with the whole project expected to be completed by end of September. There will be detour signs posted during portions of the project. Some shoulder work will also be done on the roads.
Purvis said crews have completed road patch work near Crystal Lake with plans to also patch portions of 260th Street near Highway 69 and Yale Avenue near 225th Street, east of Garner. Purvis also said that bridge work on 170th near Corwith is going well with Merryman Bridge Construction serving as contractor.
“We are ahead of schedule right now due to Merryman getting steel materials for the bridge faster than anticipated,” Purvis said. “We still anticipate this being closed until the end of October or beginning of November.”
In addition, county crews have also been installing a single 90-inch arch corrugated metal pipe on 140th Street between Van Avenue and Welch Avenue. It will replace a twin wood box culvert in poor condition. Weather permitting, 140th Street could be back open by the week of Aug. 9.
In other business:
• Supervisors approved the transfer of $30,326 from the Mokry Trust Fund to the county’s general basic fund for costs associated with social services. Eisenman said that the amount was less than $42,000 that was budgeted and about 4.5 percent of the fund balance. Supervisor chair Gary Rayhons said the board is following the parameters of how the fund was set up and what it is allowed to do with those funds.
• Supervisors unanimously approved County Auditor Michelle Eisenman’s recommendation to appoint Garner attorney Carrie Rodriguez as a Hancock County Compensation Board Member.
• Supervisors discussed possibly providing previously requested funding for the Retired Senior Volunteer Program of North Central Iowa through an RFP rather than a 28E sharing agreement. No action was taken as the matter will first be reviewed by county attorney Greg Norman before a decision is made.
RSVP is part of a national network of programs called Senior Corps that recruits adults 55 and older to use their skills, talents, and life experience to help meet community needs, including local school programs, through volunteer service. North Central Iowa RSVP serves Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Hancock, Mitchell, Winnebago and Worth counties.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.