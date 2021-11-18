Faber promoted to next Forest City street and sanitation superintendent

The City of Forest City is promoting from within its ranks to fill the void when longtime street and sanitation superintendent Mike O'Rourke retires early next year.

Forest City native Andrew Faber, who has served as Forest City's street foreman for the past six years is now serving as assistant street and sanitation superintendent during the interim. The city council approved his promotion on Oct. 18. Faber is slated to begin his new duties on Jan. 13 of next year.

Faber said his primary goals are to continue improve city streets and sanitation services. He said he has learned a lot working under O'Rourke's leadership in the past 6-7 years.

"I feel Mike has done a very good job and I worked under (Mayor) Barney (Ruiter) when he was street superintendent," he said. "I'll continue working with the council and others as necessary to maintain and improve infrastructure."

The 2003 Forest City High School graduate is also a Forest City firefighter of 14 years. His family consists of his wife, Karla, and children, 7-year-old Weston and 18-month-old Kace. Faber joined the street and sanitation department in 2007 as a sanitation operator before moving to a floater position where he worked mostly on streets, but also assisted the sanitation staff.

"I started working as a mechanic and the position when the city became available," Faber said. "It was the right opportunity for me at the time. I like getting out in the community every day and being outdoors."

Faber said that with winter quickly approaching, he is involved in getting a couple of new staff persons hired to fill one vacancy for streets and another in sanitation. He said that a recent recycling education campaign of the department has been successful. It involved sending out billing insert flyers. The Forest City Chamber of Commerce (Norma Hertzer) also helped by producing an education video.

"We're trying to get people to recycle the right way," Faber said.

Faber is the son of the late Jim Faber and Kathy Faber.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

