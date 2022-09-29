Extension's fall festival to keep Thompson fairgrounds busy on Oct. 16

The Winnebago County ISU Extension Family Fall Festival will be held from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 16 at the Winnebago County Fairgrounds in Thompson.

The festival was started 14 years ago to provide families a fun break from their hard work as crops are being taken out of farm fields and grains are being hauled to elevators. It has endured and flourished with food, games, prizes, crafts, and other activities, including horse-driven wagon rides and an animal petting zoo and inflatables for children. Additionally, there will be balloon animals and a magic show.

The Iowa State University Cyclones mascot, Cy the Cardinal, usually makes an appearance. It has been a traditional favorite of children and adults that attend the last big event of the season at the fairgrounds.

There will be hot dogs and caramel apples at the event, which is free to the public. Boy Scouts and church members will be raising money by selling donuts, coffee, and homemade treats. For more information, please call the Winnebago County Extension and Outreach office at 641-584-2261.