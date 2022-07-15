Extension's 4-H, Clover Kids take center stage at Winnebago County Fair

Clover Kids and 4-Hers enjoyed the fruits of their labors on projects on the July 14 opening day of the Winnebago County Fair.

All the kids received feedback from judges on their work. Clover Kids received participation ribbons.

“Clover Kids is as much involvement as they want,” said Winnebago County ISU Extension summer intern Kelsey Kirschbaum. “They can show in livestock, poultry, rabbits, and static exhibits. Once they hit fourth grade, they can be in 4-H.”

This year’s theme is “Find Your Spark and Build Your Future.” Cassie Engstler of Winnebago County Extension said the spark represents whatever areas of interest and excitement for investing in their projects, and then building them.

A sign in front of the 4-H building, which 4-H kids also have in their yards, reads “Find Your Spark” The state theme is “Build Your Future.”

“It’s bringing those themes together,” said Meg Sage, ISU Extension Region 3 Youth Program Specialist.

A team project for the kids was helping to prepare the building for this year’s fair. That includes Clover Kids in grades K-3 and 4-H kids in grades 4-12.

“The kids came and helped on Monday (before the fair) and cleaned up and swept,” Engstler said. “Then, they helped set up our version of the theme. On Wednesday, club leaders came set up their booths.”

Emily Charlson, 11, of the Logan Loganeers 4-H Club received a blue ribbon and state alternate for the pencil bag she made with a dog print pattern and zipper. It was part of the sewing and needle arts category of judging.

“I just liked the pattern,” Charlson said. “It really stood out. My dog is a Collie and she kind of looks like the one on the back.”

Another Charlson, Amy Charlson, 6, showed Winnebago County ISU Extension Council Chair Julie Hagenson her photographs, painting, and braided dog toy.

“This is her first time being in Clover Kids,” Hagenson said.

“I painted it with my hands,” said Charlson about her painting. “I saw it on a computer and painted my hands red. It’s the first time I painted a bird.”

Emma Van Hove, 9, of rural Thompson was showing a baby quilt and poster board with photos of other baby care kit items that she made at Salem Lutheran Church in Lake Mills.

“She will be going into 4-H next year,” said April Van Hove, Emma’s mother. “She made the baby care kits to send to third-world countries.”

“I made like 15 or 20 of them and I did it with my grandma,” said Emma.

The Winnebago County 4-H static exhibit state fair selections and alternates are:

Photography State Fair selections - Aubrey Olson, cherry blossom flowers on 8X10 white matte, Thompson, Forest Everreadies; Lane Rygh, cornfield on 5X7 black matte, Lake Mills, Logan Loganeers; Trista Olsen, dog sitting on bushel basket on 8X10 black matte, Forest City, Forest Everreadies; Allison Rygh, 3.2.1 photography basics poster, Lake Mills, Logan Loganeers.

Photography State Fair alternates - Allison Rygh, sunset photo on 5x7 black matte, Lake Mills, Logan Loganeers; Trista Olsen, pink water lily on 8x10 black matte, Forest City, Forest Everreadies; Emily Bray, picture perfect display board, Lake Mills, Logan Loganeers.

Food and Nutrition State Fair selections - Trista Olsen, peasant bread with bagel seasoning, Forest City, Forest Everreadies; Emily Charlson, communion bread, Leland, Logan Loganeers; Trista Olsen, lemon poppy seed muffins, Forest City, Forest Everreadies.

Food and Nutrition State Fair alternates - Kenlie Greenfield, almond bars, Lake Mills, Logan Loganeers; Alexis Haugen, snickerdoodles, Forest City, Forest Everreadies.

Agriculture-Natural Resources-Animals State Fair selections - Justin Rygh , buckskin rifle sheath, Lake Mills, Logan Loganeers; Madelynn Newton, shooter safety poster, Buffalo Center, Grant Gleaners.

Science-Engineering-Technology State Fair selections - Joseph Charlson, baseball holder, Leland, Logan Loganeers; Case Casperson, corn hole game, Lake Mills, Logan Loganeers.

Clothing-Fashion-Sewing-Needle Arts State Fair selections - Aubrey Olson, navy dress, Thompson , Forest Everreadies; Emily Charlson, little girl’s light green and pink flowered dress, Leland, Logan Loganeers.

Clothing-Fashion-Sewing-Needle Arts State Fair alternates - Molly Sandquist, bag for sewing and yarn, Forest City, Logan Loganeers; Chase Sorenson, UNI bucket hat, Forest City, Forest Everreadies; Madelynn Newton , floral pajama pants, Buffalo Center, Grant Gleaners.

Home Improvement State Fair selections - Emily Bray, over-the-bed table, Lake Mills, Forest Everreadies; Allison Rygh, the pantry project poster, Lake Mills, Forest Everreadies.

Visual Arts State Fair selections - Aubrey Olson, pour painting, Thompson, Forest Everreadies; Trista Olsen, sunflower wreath, Forest City, Forest Everreadies.

Visual Arts State Fair alternates - Allison Rygh, pen drawing, Lake Mills, Forest Everreadies; Madelynn Newton , abstract line art painting, Lake Mills, Forest Everreadies.

Child Development-Consumer Management-Health State Fair selections - Trista Olsen, Lego tray, Forest City, Forest Everreadies.

Personal Development State Fair selections - Kenlie Greenfield, join 4-H poster, Lake Mills, Logan Loganeers; Madelynn Newton, basketball poem, Buffalo Center, Grant Gleaners.

Personal Development State Fair alternates - Emily Charlson, small zipper bag, Leland, Logan Loganeers; Kenlie Greenfield, dot art posters, Lake Mills, Logan Loganeers.