Extension touts VITA's free tax assistance

The IRS's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) programs offer free basic tax return preparation to qualified individuals.

According to the press release, the VITA program has operated for over 50 years; providing free tax help to people who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns, including people who generally make $57,000 or less, persons with disabilities, and limited English-speaking taxpayers

VITA services are not only free, they are also a reliable and trusted source for preparing tax returns. All VITA volunteers who prepare returns must take and pass tax law training that meets or exceeds IRS standards. This training includes maintaining the privacy and confidentiality of all taxpayer information. In addition to requiring volunteers to certify their knowledge of the tax laws, the IRS requires a quality review check for every return prepared at a VITA site prior to filing.

Be sure to bring to the tax prep appointment a photo ID, last year’s tax return, social security cards for all the names on the return, and tax documents for income, including W2s, 1099s, etc.

The free tax prep sites will not prepare returns reporting farm income, Airbnb, Uber, Lyft, rental income or the buying and selling of property.

For additional information or to make a tax prep appointment, call the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach office in Osage at 641-732-5574 after Jan. 1.

