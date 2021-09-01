 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Extension to hold lawn care class
0 comments

Extension to hold lawn care class

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is hosting a fall lawn care class at the Milton R. Owen Nature Center, 18793 Highway 9, Osage. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

Lawn Care Dandelion

The public is invited to join Rick Pleggenkuhle, horticulturist and Iowa-certified nursery professional, to learn more about fall lawn care for a great lawn next spring. Participants will learn weed control and how to identify common lawn weeds; how and when to apply herbicides; practices such as seeding, thatching and aerification that lead to healthy lawn the following spring; and fertilization do’s and don’t’s.

The program is free and open to the public. Preregistration is not required but is appreciated. Call the Mitchell County Extension and Outreach office at 641-732-5574 to register by Monday, Sept. 13.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News