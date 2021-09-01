Extension to hold lawn care class

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is hosting a fall lawn care class at the Milton R. Owen Nature Center, 18793 Highway 9, Osage. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15.
The public is invited to join Rick Pleggenkuhle, horticulturist and Iowa-certified nursery professional, to learn more about fall lawn care for a great lawn next spring. Participants will learn weed control and how to identify common lawn weeds; how and when to apply herbicides; practices such as seeding, thatching and aerification that lead to healthy lawn the following spring; and fertilization do’s and don’t’s.
The program is free and open to the public. Preregistration is not required but is appreciated. Call the Mitchell County Extension and Outreach office at 641-732-5574 to register by Monday, Sept. 13.