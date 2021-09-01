Extension to hold lawn care class

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is hosting a fall lawn care class at the Milton R. Owen Nature Center, 18793 Highway 9, Osage. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

The public is invited to join Rick Pleggenkuhle, horticulturist and Iowa-certified nursery professional, to learn more about fall lawn care for a great lawn next spring. Participants will learn weed control and how to identify common lawn weeds; how and when to apply herbicides; practices such as seeding, thatching and aerification that lead to healthy lawn the following spring; and fertilization do’s and don’t’s.