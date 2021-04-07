Extension seeking broiler orders

Broiler Orders are due soon for the 2021 Mitchell County Fair.

According to a release, exhibitors interested in entering the Market Broiler (meat bird) class will need to place an order for broiler chicks through the Mitchell County ISU Extension Office by April 15 to exhibit in this class.

Each order consists of 10 chicks (all male) and the cost is $23.20 per order of 10 chicks. Orders can be split between youth. Most townships allow residents to house a small number of chickens on their property.

This is a great starter project, according to the press release.

The chick pickup date is June 21 at the Extension Office, 315 Main Street, Osage. More information will be available as the date approaches. Hoover’s is experiencing higher demand for birds at this time, so please return your order form as soon as possible.

Order forms are available on the Mitchell County Extension website. Order forms with payments are due by April 15 to place an order.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0