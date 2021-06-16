 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Extension putting on fun camps
0 comments

Extension putting on fun camps

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mitchell County Extension will be holding several fun and educational day camps this summer.

ISU Extension logo

• Fun with Bots will run from 9 a.m. to noon on July 8. It is open to youth kindergarten through third grade (must have completed kindergarten in May of 2021). Students will learn through play while coding, building their own robots, and navigating a robot through an obstacle course. Registration will be available on June 15.

• Insect Zoo will begin at 10:30 a.m. on July 20. It is open to youth kindergarten through third grade (must have completed kindergarten in May of 2021). RSVP to the Mitchell County Extension Office.

Registration and fee are due two weeks before camp. Participants are encouraged to sign up soon. All registrations unless otherwise noted will be taken online.

Space is limited and on a first registered/paid basis. Call 641-732-5574 for more information.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News