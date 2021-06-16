Extension putting on fun camps

Mitchell County Extension will be holding several fun and educational day camps this summer.

• Fun with Bots will run from 9 a.m. to noon on July 8. It is open to youth kindergarten through third grade (must have completed kindergarten in May of 2021). Students will learn through play while coding, building their own robots, and navigating a robot through an obstacle course. Registration will be available on June 15.

• Insect Zoo will begin at 10:30 a.m. on July 20. It is open to youth kindergarten through third grade (must have completed kindergarten in May of 2021). RSVP to the Mitchell County Extension Office.

Registration and fee are due two weeks before camp. Participants are encouraged to sign up soon. All registrations unless otherwise noted will be taken online.

Space is limited and on a first registered/paid basis. Call 641-732-5574 for more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0