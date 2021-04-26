 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Extension offers beef clinic
0 comments

Extension offers beef clinic

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Worth County Extension Service is inviting and encouraging all North Iowa Area 4-H and FFA Beef Project members to attend an educational beef clinic.

ISU Extension logo

The workshop will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, at the Worth County Fairgrounds Show Arena. Beef project members will be learning about how to best present their calf in the show ring, proper show ring etiquette, and showmanship.

Participants will be observing proper techniques for fitting and grooming their calf as well as the many show ring accessories that exhibitors need to show their beef entry at the fair, according to the press release. There will be an opportunity to receive YQCA Livestock Certification Training as well.

Those wanting more information or who want to get signed up are asked to please call Worth County Extension Education Specialist, Dennis Johnson at 641-324-1531 in Northwood.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News