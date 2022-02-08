Extension offering genealogy workshop

For those interested in learning about their family history and how to build a family tree, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering the public a chance to do so. Participants will learn from Terry Atkinson, a Daughter of the American Revolution, on learning family history and tracing back heritage.

Extension invites Mitchell County 4-H’ers in grades fourth through 12th to attend the genealogy workshop from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Feb. 26. This is a free workshop that will be held at the Mitchell County Extension office, 315 Main Street in Osage.

According to the press release, youth can register via the events tab at 4HOnline. The registration deadline is Thursday, Feb. 24. For questions about the workshop, or for those who are interested in learning more about the 4-H program and how to get involved, contact Bailey Dohlman, County 4-H Youth Coordinator, at 641-732-5574 or email bdohlman@iastate.edu.

