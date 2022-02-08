 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Extension offering genealogy workshop

  • 0

For those interested in learning about their family history and how to build a family tree, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering the public a chance to do so. Participants will learn from Terry Atkinson, a Daughter of the American Revolution, on learning family history and tracing back heritage.

Genealogy meeting

Extension invites Mitchell County 4-H’ers in grades fourth through 12th to attend the genealogy workshop from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Feb. 26. This is a free workshop that will be held at the Mitchell County Extension office, 315 Main Street in Osage.

According to the press release, youth can register via the events tab at 4HOnline. The registration deadline is Thursday, Feb. 24. For questions about the workshop, or for those who are interested in learning more about the 4-H program and how to get involved, contact Bailey Dohlman, County 4-H Youth Coordinator, at 641-732-5574 or email bdohlman@iastate.edu.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News