Extension offering certification

The COVID-19 pandemic showed the importance of resilient local food systems.

In response, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach has transitioned its nationally recognized Local Food Leader professional development certification course to a virtual format.

According to a news release, this certification includes cohort workshops hosted through Zoom and online curricula through Moodle. The fall 2021 online workshop began Oct. 1 and ends Feb. 1, 2022.

According to the release, the Local Food Leader Certification teaches foundational competencies critical for successful food systems development through integrated virtual workshops and four online modules.

These include equity in food systems, working in food systems, facilitation and coordination, evaluation and professional development. The online modules offer intensive curriculum including community food systems overview, methods of engagement and leadership, creating teams and tools for success and evaluation.

There are two options for completing this course:

Virtual workshop series only. Register at https://store.extension.iastate.edu/product/16276.

Virtual workshop series plus online modules. Register at https://store.extension.iastate.edu/product/15887.

Those who successfully finish the course will receive a certificate of completion. Limited scholarships are available. Fill out a scholarship form at https://www.extension.iastate.edu/ffed/wp-content/uploads/LFL-Scholarship-Application_Oct2021.pdf.

See more information about this and other online food systems certification courses online.

