Extension hosting cover crop field day

Iowa Learning Farms, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and the Iowa Nutrient Research Center will host a cover crop field day from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 at the Borlaug Learning Center near Nashua.

The event is free, open to the whole family and includes a complimentary meal.

According to the press release, cover crops continue to grow in popularity in Iowa due to their many benefits, such as reduced soil erosion, potential weed suppression, improved infiltration, reduced nutrient losses, increased soil organic matter and more.

This field day will focus on new research funded by the Iowa Nutrient Research Center examining the potential for using perennial ground cover like Kentucky bluegrass, as well as cereal rye and early inter seeded cover crop mixtures in a corn system to reduce runoff, enhance soil organic matter and reduce nitrogen leaching.

The field day will begin with lunch at the Borlaug Learning Center. The program will kick off at the research plots north of the farm with researchers Brian Dougherty, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach field agricultural engineer, Roger Hintz, assistant scientist in the department of agronomy, Daniel Andersen, associate professor of agricultural and biosystems engineering, Gabrielle Myers, graduate student in agricultural and biosystems engineering and Raj Raman, ISU Morrill Professor of agricultural and biosystems engineering.

Borlaug Learning Center is located at 3327 290th Street. The workshop is free and open to the whole family, but reservations are suggested to ensure adequate space and food. For reasonable accommodations and to RSVP, contact Liz Ripley at 515-294-5429 or ilf@iastate.edu.

Iowa Learning Farms field days and workshops are supported by the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service. For more information about Iowa Learning Farms, visit www.iowalearningfarms.org.

