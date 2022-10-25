 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Extension farm management meeting is Nov. 3 at Salem Lutheran in Lake Mills

  • Updated
A farmer combines a field of corn.

A joint event on farm management issues for 2023 is being offered by Winnebago County and Worth County ISU Extension, starting with a free meal at 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 3 at Salem Lutheran Church in Lake Mills.

A Women, Land, and Legacy meeting presentation on farm management matters to watch in 2023 will begin at 6 p.m. Guest speaker will be ISU Extension Program Specialist Ann Johanns. She will discuss Inflation Reduction Act highlights, conservation in leasing agreements, CSR2 information, and rising agriculture topics heading into next year.

Johanns is a graduate of ISU with a Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural business and a Master of Science degree in agricultural education. She grew up on a farm in southwest Iowa and now lives in Mitchell County with her husband, Joe, and three sons who are all active on their family crop and livestock farm.

Johanns coordinates the library of materials available on the Ag Decision Maker website, conducts research on emerging agricultural issues, and supports educational efforts across the state with ISU Extension’s farm management team. She has a passion for sharing unbiased data and resources with agricultural producers, landowners, and agribusiness professionals to help them make informed decisions.

To reserve a spot or for additional information, please contact ISU Extension and Outreach at 641-584-2261.

