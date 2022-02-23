Extension encourages dicamba training

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is encouraging handlers and users of the selective herbicide dicamba to the take the required training.

According to the press release, one of the label requirements for the dicamba products labeled for over-the-top use in soybean (Xtendimax, Tavium, Engenia) is that applicators must complete a special dicamba training annually. To complete this training, go to the Agribusiness Association of Iowa website at https://www.agribiz.org/, which provides links to the companies’ websites with their training information. The links are found under the heading ‘Product Labels and Information, see image below.’

Training from one company qualifies as dicamba/auxin training for all dicamba-based products.

Any person responsible for mixing, loading, applying, or cleaning dicamba application equipment must be a certified private pesticide applicator or commercial pesticide applicator in the state of Iowa and must attend a dicamba training prior to handling the product each growing season. Iowa certified handlers and other employees cannot handle these products.

Additionally, the press release encourages handlers of dicamba to read over the entire label for whichever dicamba product a farmer is using for the 2022 growing season. As of February 16, 2022, Iowa does not have any additional label requirements for these products. This could potentially change, so it is recommended to double check prior to spraying to see if Iowa has any additional label requirements.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

