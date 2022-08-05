Explosions rock Main Street Osage as house fire erupts

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 5, explosions rocked the City of Osage a block south of Main Street. The sound of fireworks at a house on the corner of Pleasant Street and Seventh Street startled the neighborhood as a fire blazed within and smoke billowed out before police and firefighters with sirens blazing arrived on scene. Within several minutes, residents lost power and electrical workers climbed poles across the alley from the fire to fix the problem.