 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Explosions rock Main Street Osage as house fire erupts

  • Updated
  • 0

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 5, explosions rocked the City of Osage a block south of Main Street. The sound of fireworks at a house on the corner of Pleasant Street and Seventh Street startled the neighborhood as a fire blazed within and smoke billowed out before police and firefighters with sirens blazing arrived on scene. Within several minutes, residents lost power and electrical workers climbed poles across the alley from the fire to fix the problem.

Onlookers spread across the neighborhood as police kept them at bay, telling the crowd there were still fireworks unexploded in the attached garage, where Osage Fire Chief Kurt Angell indicated the fire started.

Osage house fire

Smoke billows from a house fire at the corner of Pleasant Street and Main Street in Osage as fireworks explode inside.
Osage House Fire Hose

Osage volunteer firefighters continued to fight the blaze as fireworks exploded inside.
Osage fire gaping hole

A gaping hole opens in the 7th Street Osage house fire.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News