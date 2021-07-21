Exhibitors presenting local artwork

The first-ever Cedar Arts Fest, featuring a variety of artists from Mitchell County, will be held from 1-7 p.m. on Saturday, July 31 and Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Cedar River Complex and Mitchell County Historical Society in Osage.

The event on both days will be followed by the Cedar Summerstock Theater production of Regarding Broadway.

The event features creative talents ranging from painting and wood carving, to pottery and linoleum block printmaking.

The event is sponsored by the Fine Arts Council of Mitchell County, in collaboration with Cedar Summerstock Theater, and in partnership with the Cedar River Complex and Mitchell County Historical Society.

FACMC President Pat Mackin said the effort – a first for the council – matches the mission of the group, to support and promote the arts in Mitchell County.

“It is exactly the kind of stuff we want to do,” he said, adding the partnership with the CST, historical society and CRC, maximizes the effort.

The idea was first brought to the council by Cedar Summerstock artistic director and founder, Nancy Lee. Lee, who is also a council member, believed such collaboration was a natural – partnering visual art with theater arts provided a unique experience.