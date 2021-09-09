Ewing Funeral Home starts monthly support meetings in Belmond, Britt, Clarion

Anyone is welcome to join. The funeral home will be providing breakfast, connection, and education. It plans to rotate locations between its Belmond, Britt, and Clarion funeral home locations. There will be different speakers each month to discuss topics related to the bereavement process.

According to a news release, the first session will be from 9:30-11 a.m. on Sept. 13 at the Belmond funeral home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond. The speaker will be Nicole Hoag, a hospice social worker. She will discuss the grieving process. Future sessions will be held at the same time on Oct. 11 in Britt and Nov. 8 in Clarion. Guest speakers have not yet been announced for those dates.