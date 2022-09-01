Ewing Funeral Home donates grief resources to local libraries

Founded in 2014, August 30 was once again National Grief Awareness Day.

In an effort to provide support for the families in its communities who have lost loved ones, the staff of Ewing Funeral Home has promoted and supported programs such as GriefShare and Families in Transition in recent years.

This year, Ewing Funeral Home made a contribution of books to each of the public libraries in the communities of Britt, Kanawha, Clarion, Belmond and Dows. This donation consisted of five books, with titles for both adults and children, covering a variety of grief topics.

"We feel it is important we are doing our part in making a variety of resources on grief and loss available to our communities," said Brianne Ewing.

Ewing Funeral Home plans to contribute books each year and will continue to support the other aforementioned programs. There are also copies of the books available to borrow from the funeral home. Please contact your local library or reach out to Brianne Ewing at the funeral home to learn more about these resources.

The books donated this year include:

When Someone Dies by Andrea Dorn – A children’s mindful how-to guide on grief and loss. This book helps kids explore and understand their feelings about loss in a concrete, easy-to-follow way.

The Grieving Brain by Mary-Frances O’Conner - The surprising science of how we learn from love and loss. A renowned grief expert and neuroscientist shares groundbreaking discoveries about what happens in our brains when we grieve, providing a new paradigm for understanding love, loss, and learning.

Bearing the Unbearable by Joanne Cacciatore – Organized into fifty-two short chapters, Bearing the Unbearable is a companion for life’s most difficult times, revealing how grief can open our hearts to connection, compassion, and the very essence of our shared humanity.

Healing your Grieving Heart: 100 Practical Ideas by Alan D. Wolfelt - 100 practical ideas to help survivors learn to express their grief and mourn naturally.

The Modern Loss Handbook by Rebecca Soffer - An interactive guide that offers candid, practical, and witty advice for confronting a future without your person, honoring their memory, dealing with triggers, managing your professional life, and navigating new and existing relationships.

"Our goal is to help our families in their grief journeys, and over the next several years, add more and more titles at the libraries in order to help reach those in need of love and support," Ewing said.