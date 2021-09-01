Ewing Funeral Home donates books to area libraries in grief resources push

Can a good book ease grief?
Families in Britt, Kanawha, Belmond, Clarion, and Dows are about to find out after Ewing Funeral Home's recent donations for National Grief Awareness Day on Aug. 30.
Abby Goodenow, CFSP, of Ewing Funeral Home presented the book donations. In an effort to provide support for the families who have lost loved ones in their north central Iowa communities, Ewing Funeral Home staff have promoted and supported programs such as GriefShare and Coffee and Connection.
This year's donation's consisted of six books, with titles for both adults and children, covering a variety of grief topics.
"We feel it is important we are doing our part in making a variety of resources on grief and loss available to our communities." said Brianne Ewing.
Ewing Funeral Home plans to continue to contribute books each year, and will continue to support the other programs noted above. The funeral home also has copies of the books available for people to borrow from the funeral home.
"Our goal is to help our families in their grief journeys, and over the next several years, add more and more titles at the libraries in order to help reach those in need of love and support," Ewing said.
Persons are asked to contact their local library, or reach out to Brianne Ewing, Jamie Kruger, or Nicole Woodley, who are aftercare support coordinators, at the funeral home, to learn more about these resources.
The books donated by Ewing Funeral Home this year include:
The AfterGrief by Hope Edelman. It provides a validating new approach to the long-term grieving process that explains why people feel “stuck,” why that’s normal, and how shifting one's perception of grief can help people grow. Edelman is also the New York Times bestselling author of Motherless Daughters.
Life After Loss by Pastor E. Marcel Jones. Each page navigates through 31 thought-provoking questions intended to challenge the mind, comfort the heart, and encourage the spirit.
Grief Recovery for Teens by Coral Popowitz. In this helpful and healing guide, the director of the Children’s Grief Connection offers practices to help teens deal with the physical aspects of grief and loss. This book could be helpful to adults as well.
Why Do I Feel So Sad? by Tracy Lambert-Prater. This is an inclusive, age-appropriate, illustrated book designed to help young children understand their own grief.