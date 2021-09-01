Ewing Funeral Home donates books to area libraries in grief resources push

Can a good book ease grief?

Families in Britt, Kanawha, Belmond, Clarion, and Dows are about to find out after Ewing Funeral Home's recent donations for National Grief Awareness Day on Aug. 30.

Abby Goodenow, CFSP, of Ewing Funeral Home presented the book donations. In an effort to provide support for the families who have lost loved ones in their north central Iowa communities, Ewing Funeral Home staff have promoted and supported programs such as GriefShare and Coffee and Connection.

This year's donation's consisted of six books, with titles for both adults and children, covering a variety of grief topics.

"We feel it is important we are doing our part in making a variety of resources on grief and loss available to our communities." said Brianne Ewing.

Ewing Funeral Home plans to continue to contribute books each year, and will continue to support the other programs noted above. The funeral home also has copies of the books available for people to borrow from the funeral home.

"Our goal is to help our families in their grief journeys, and over the next several years, add more and more titles at the libraries in order to help reach those in need of love and support," Ewing said.