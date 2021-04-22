Ewen Rowcliffe forages for sustainability

“Even something as lowly and despised as a dandelion has its uses. It’s a new way of looking at what’s around you. Seeing plants not as foes but as friends. Instead of spraying chemicals and trying to get rid of weeds, we eat them instead.”

In the 1600’s, European settlers brought dandelions to America for its medicinal qualities and as a source of nutrition. Obviously, it escaped from its handlers.

Ewen Rowcliffe also teaches at the Midwest Wild Harvest Festival in Wisconsin.

“The increase in interest is crazy,” she said. “It’s exponential growth – people being curious and wanting to learn more. Because of that, I wanted to have these hands-on classes to provide the best resources and skills for people to forage sustainably, ethically and safely. If you don't know what it is, don't eat it."

In terms of ethics, the forager must realize each species has a history. Dandelions are plentiful. However, leeks and ramps take seven to 10 years to regenerate, and if too many are harvested, there will never be another harvest.

The recipe is one third. One third to harvest, one third for wildlife, and one third for regeneration. Resources must be used wisely.