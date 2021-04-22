Ewen Rowcliffe forages for sustainability

For Midwesterners, morel mushroom hunting has become a spring rite passed down through generations. But in the age of COVID-19, the desire to forage for plants and flowers has grown. It is blossoming.
Some gatherers have been stuck in their homes for over a year. The timber is a source of freedom. It is also a safe place where they do not need to wear a mask. The pandemic has caused many to realize civilization is not as permanent as the natural world.
The outdoors has become a safe place for sustainability.
For around 12 years, Mitchell County Conservation Naturalist Chelsea Ewen Rowcliffe has been teaching foraging and identification skills. It is a passion. She could not be more thrilled about the increased interest in gathering. As a moderator, she has seen traffic on the Midwest Wild Edibles and Foraging Society Facebook page double since the pandemic.
Last week, over 60 people attended Ewen Rowcliffe’s foraging webinar. Recently, she took the initiative to create Conservation’s Living Wild Series. It is so popular she has had to turn people away.
“Foraging is a big part of those classes,” she said. “And also what to do with what you find – canning, meat preservation, how to make soap, how to use things from nature. I’m passionate about sharing this with the public.
“Even something as lowly and despised as a dandelion has its uses. It’s a new way of looking at what’s around you. Seeing plants not as foes but as friends. Instead of spraying chemicals and trying to get rid of weeds, we eat them instead.”
In the 1600’s, European settlers brought dandelions to America for its medicinal qualities and as a source of nutrition. Obviously, it escaped from its handlers.
Ewen Rowcliffe also teaches at the Midwest Wild Harvest Festival in Wisconsin.
“The increase in interest is crazy,” she said. “It’s exponential growth – people being curious and wanting to learn more. Because of that, I wanted to have these hands-on classes to provide the best resources and skills for people to forage sustainably, ethically and safely. If you don't know what it is, don't eat it."
In terms of ethics, the forager must realize each species has a history. Dandelions are plentiful. However, leeks and ramps take seven to 10 years to regenerate, and if too many are harvested, there will never be another harvest.
The recipe is one third. One third to harvest, one third for wildlife, and one third for regeneration. Resources must be used wisely.
People do not need to prepare for six months in the wilderness. Foraging can happen while hiking, biking, bird watching or kayaking. There is potential in either an urban environment, stepping into the backyard, or if it’s 1,000 acres of timber. Plants grown for decoration have qualities the gardener might not realize.
Instead of a Google search, Ewen Rowcliffe wants them to rely solely on identification – after learning this skill, the risk of something harmful happening decreases. Sometimes a person lost in the woods will not have a working cell phone. They must prepare.
Ewen Rowcliffe wants them to know each fungi like a family member. What is it like to grow the plant, and what are its growth stages? What grows around it?
Some of her favorite fungi and flowers are stinging nettles and morel mushrooms.
“The magic of morels is the thrill of the hunt,” she said. “They’re unpredictable.”
While it is not quite warm enough for mushroom season in Mitchell County, they are emerging in southern Iowa and will creep slowly north, moving like a herd around dead elms, apple orchards, oaks and sugar maples. Moisture helps. Soil temperature of 56 degrees is ideal.
Like any species, the morel has a history, one even expert hunters do not fully understand.
“We don’t know the potential of our native ecosystem,” Ewen Rowcliffe said. “We hear about different medicines coming from the rainforest all the time, but we don’t know what’s in our own backyard.”
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.