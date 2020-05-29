Everyday heroes: Sonya Middleton

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

QUOTE: "Sonya takes the time to really get to know her staff and the people that Mosaic supports. Providing care and a meaningful life for every individual that she is called to support is personal to her. She has stepped up, now more than ever, to share her gift of leadership with the community.” — Cori Frein