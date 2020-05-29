Everyday heroes: Sonya Middleton
From the Everyday heroes: North Iowans on the front lines of COVID-19 series
NAME: Sonya Middleton

OCCUPATION: Associate Director, Mosaic in Northern Iowa

HOME: Forest City, Wright County 

QUOTE:  "Sonya takes the time to really get to know her staff and the people that Mosaic supports. Providing care and a meaningful life for every individual that she is called to support is personal to her. She has stepped up, now more than ever, to share her gift of leadership with the community.” — Cori Frein 

