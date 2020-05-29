Everyday heroes: Sonya Middleton

NAME: Sonya Middleton
OCCUPATION: Associate Director, Mosaic in Northern Iowa
HOME: Forest City, Wright County
QUOTE: "Sonya takes the time to really get to know her staff and the people that Mosaic supports. Providing care and a meaningful life for every individual that she is called to support is personal to her. She has stepped up, now more than ever, to share her gift of leadership with the community.” — Cori Frein
Want to honor an everyday hero on the front lines of COVID-19? Message the Globe Gazette on Facebook or email melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.
