Everyday heroes: Robin Ralls

NAME: Robin Ralls
OCCUPATION: RN, Good Shepherd Health Center
HOME: Mason City
QUOTE: "Robin has been an RN at Good Shepherd Health Center for 25 years. This January she was promoted to the Assistant Director of Nursing. Robin took on the challenge of becoming Good Shepherd's Infection Prevention Specialist by completing the online infection prevention course through the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
"Little did she know, that she would be directing Good Shepherd through the COVID 19 crisis. She has been our direct contact with Iowa Department of Public Health researching and directing staff on policies and procedures. She has taken on the tough job of educating staff and monitoring compliance of infection practices. Thanks to Robin's efforts Good Shepherd has been to date 70 days COVID free." — Katie Byerly
