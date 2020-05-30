Everyday heroes: MercyOne's respiratory therapists

OCCUPATION: Respiratory therapists, MercyOne North Iowa
HOME: Mason City
QUOTE: "I would like to honor the respiratory therapists at Mercy One North Iowa as Everyday Heroes. Respiratory therapists are on the front line in the treatment of Covid 19 patients in administering respiratory treatments and ventilator care. Please give them the recognition they have earned." — Lori Kittleson
Want to honor an everyday hero on the front lines of COVID-19?
