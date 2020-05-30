Everyday heroes: MercyOne's respiratory therapists
Everyday heroes: MercyOne's respiratory therapists

From the Everyday heroes: North Iowans on the front lines of COVID-19 series
MercyOne sign

Signs that cropped up around Mason City during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

OCCUPATION: Respiratory therapists, MercyOne North Iowa

HOME: Mason City

QUOTE: "I would like to honor the respiratory therapists at Mercy One North Iowa as Everyday Heroes. Respiratory therapists are on the front line in the treatment of Covid 19 patients in administering respiratory treatments and ventilator care. Please give them the recognition they have earned." — Lori Kittleson

