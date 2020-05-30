Everyday heroes: MercyOne's respiratory therapists

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

QUOTE: "I would like to honor the respiratory therapists at Mercy One North Iowa as Everyday Heroes. Respiratory therapists are on the front line in the treatment of Covid 19 patients in administering respiratory treatments and ventilator care. Please give them the recognition they have earned." — Lori Kittleson