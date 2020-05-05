You are the owner of this article.
Everyday heroes: Matt Low
NAME: Matt Low

OCCUPATION: Dentist

HOME: Mason City

QUOTE: "I wanted to nominate dentist Dr. Matt Low - he is a dentist working 5 days a week at the community health center in Mason City. He is seeing both existing and new patients for emergency dental care - he has been positive and comes in everyday with a smile on his face!"

