Everyday heroes: Matt Low

NAME: Matt Low
OCCUPATION: Dentist
HOME: Mason City
QUOTE: "I wanted to nominate dentist Dr. Matt Low - he is a dentist working 5 days a week at the community health center in Mason City. He is seeing both existing and new patients for emergency dental care - he has been positive and comes in everyday with a smile on his face!"
Want to honor an everyday hero on the front lines of COVID-19? Message the Globe Gazette on Facebook or email melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.
