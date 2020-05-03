Everyday heroes: Laurel Yost

Quote: "She has made nearly 1,000 home sewn cloth masks to be donated all over this Upper Midwest area. Mainly, she has provided them for area Care Centers, but many have gone out elsewhere too for people working in potential dangerous positions, such as ambulance personnel, police, hospital nurses, doctors, etc. She has a physical disability is but one great seamstress. She felt this was one way she could help. She had friends and relatives in the background cutting and donating fabric, ties, thread, etc. Frankly, when I spoke with her earlier this week, she was hoping her old sewing machine will hold together a while longer until the need for masks has slowed. Makes me very proud to be her brother for all she has done." — Greg Flugum