Everyday heroes: Krystal Thoe

NAME: Krystal Thoe
OCCUPATION: Administrator, Lake Mills Care Center
HOME: Lake Mills
QUOTE: "She is awesome at what she does. She cares so much not only for the clients that they serve but the people she works with on a daily basis." — Cathy Bancroft
Want to honor an everyday hero on the front lines of COVID-19? Message the Globe Gazette on Facebook or email melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.
