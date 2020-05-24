Everyday heroes: Krystal Thoe
Krystal Thoe
SUBMITTED

NAME: Krystal Thoe

OCCUPATION: Administrator, Lake Mills Care Center

HOME: Lake Mills

QUOTE:  "She is awesome at what she does. She cares so much not only for the clients that they serve but the people she works with on a daily basis." — Cathy Bancroft

