Everyday heroes: Kimberly Mason
Kimberly Mason
NAME: Kimberly Mason

OCCUPATION: RN, Rehabilitation Center of Belmond

HOME: Forest City, Wright County 

QUOTE:  "She has the biggest and kindest heart of anyone I know.  She steps up and helps out everyone and our residents and staff are very fortunate to have her.  I only hope that she realizes the impact she has on everyone." — Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

