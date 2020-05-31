Everyday heroes: Kimberly Mason

NAME: Kimberly Mason
OCCUPATION: RN, Rehabilitation Center of Belmond
HOME: Forest City, Wright County
QUOTE: "She has the biggest and kindest heart of anyone I know. She steps up and helps out everyone and our residents and staff are very fortunate to have her. I only hope that she realizes the impact she has on everyone." — Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.
