Everyday heroes: Kiarra Heston, Adri Smith

NAME: Kiarra Heston, Adri Smith
POSITION: Good Shepherd (Mason City)
HOME: Mason City
QUOTE: "They both put their health and fears of this pandemic aside to care for everyone else's elderly loved ones. They put a brave face on everyday they go to work to help the residents cope with the worry and reassure and give them hope everything will get better. They are selfless, genuinely good people, with hearts of gold." — Heidi Meinders
