Everyday heroes: Karen Crimmings

NAME: Karen Crimmings

OCCUPATION: RN, CIC, Disease Prevention and Health Promotion Manager, Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health.

HOME: Mason City

QUOTE:  "Karen has been leading COVID-19 response efforts throughout Cerro Gordo County since February. Karen along with her team has worked tirelessly over the last four months to prevent and protect North Iowans from the spread of COVID 19. Thank you for everything that you have and continue to do to keep us safe." —Marcy Strasheim

Our Everyday Heroes series is coming to a close. We thank all our everyday heroes and participants who nominated them!

