Everyday heroes: Karen Crimmings

NAME: Karen Crimmings
OCCUPATION: RN, CIC, Disease Prevention and Health Promotion Manager, Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health.
HOME: Mason City
QUOTE: "Karen has been leading COVID-19 response efforts throughout Cerro Gordo County since February. Karen along with her team has worked tirelessly over the last four months to prevent and protect North Iowans from the spread of COVID 19. Thank you for everything that you have and continue to do to keep us safe." —Marcy Strasheim
Our Everyday Heroes series is coming to a close. We thank all our everyday heroes and participants who nominated them!
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.