Everyday heroes: Jessica Younke

NAME: Jessica Younke
POSITION: ARNP-C, Mason City Clinic
HOME: Mason City
QUOTE: "She’s a hero to us everyday, especially now, and has always been a hero in the medical field. She’s a nurse practitioner on the front lines of COVID-19, and spent all her years prior to being a nurse practitioner as an ICU nurse saving lives everyday! She’s a hero to us as a mom of 5, and a wife, and rock star medical provider to all of her patients she cares for! She’s been with Mercy serving our population for 12 years!" — Younke's family
