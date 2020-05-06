Everyday heroes: Jessica Younke

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

QUOTE: "She’s a hero to us everyday, especially now, and has always been a hero in the medical field. She’s a nurse practitioner on the front lines of COVID-19, and spent all her years prior to being a nurse practitioner as an ICU nurse saving lives everyday! She’s a hero to us as a mom of 5, and a wife, and rock star medical provider to all of her patients she cares for! She’s been with Mercy serving our population for 12 years!" — Younke's family