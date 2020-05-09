Everyday heroes: Farmers

OCCUPATION: Farmers
QUOTE: "Don’t neglect the American farmers all over the country that continue to do their work to feed the people of the world. Everyday HEROES." — Eloise Kuper
In this Series
Everyday heroes: North Iowans on the front lines of COVID-19
-
Everyday heroes: Michelle Waters
-
Everyday heroes: Elisa Matson, Mike Matson
-
Updated
Everyday heroes: Klepoch family
- 18 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.