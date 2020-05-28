Everyday heroes: Angie Beaver

NAME: Angie Beaver
OCCUPATION: Phlebotomist, MercyOne Cancer Center
HOME: Mason City
QUOTE: "She’s been there (MercyOne) for 5 years now! Being that she’s been there for quite a while, she’s learned how to do her job very quickly & gentle! She’s the sweetest to her patients and makes sure they always know they’re in good hands." — Madison Hitchcock
