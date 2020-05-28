Everyday heroes: Angie Beaver
From the Everyday heroes: North Iowans on the front lines of COVID-19 series
NAME: Angie Beaver

OCCUPATION: Phlebotomist, MercyOne Cancer Center

HOME: Mason City

QUOTE: "She’s been there (MercyOne) for 5 years now! Being that she’s been there for quite a while, she’s learned how to do her job very quickly & gentle! She’s the sweetest to her patients and makes sure they always know they’re in good hands." — Madison Hitchcock

Want to honor an everyday hero on the front lines of COVID-19? Message the Globe Gazette on Facebook or email melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

