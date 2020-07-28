‘Every name has a story.’ Iowa runner honors Osage cancer patients in unique way

After a while, Zortman and his wife, Lisa, realized he’d covered a third of the counties in Iowa. So, Zortman decided to use his vacation days to visit the remaining counties, writing names of not just cancer patients, but honoring most any request he got.

Mitchell County is number 92 on his list. He expects to have the last seven done by August.

Zortman collects the requests from all over and looks for communities with city grids that would work the best to spell each name out. However, as he passes through a community, he also tries to connect with someone local to take requests.

Osage native Ashlyn Ruehlow suggested the name Greene, in honor of her late grandparents Marshal and Helen, who had lived in Mitchell County.

According to Ruehlow, the Greene’s married in their early twenties, and had five children. Marshal, who was known around town as “Snerd,” worked as a carpenter and launched Osage’s Habitat for Humanity branch. Helen, who worked at Home Trust and Savings Bank in Osage for 25 years, was active in the community and worked closely with the area’s Relay For Life chapter.

Helen was diagnosed with cancer at age 50, and lived with it for 18 years. About 15 years into Helen's illness, Marshal was also given a cancer diagnosis.