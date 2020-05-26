× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Evelyn Mae Budlong

September 18, 1930 - May 14, 2020

Forest City – Evelyn Mae Budlong, 89, of Forest City passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Center in Forest City.

Upon her wishes she was cremated and formal Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

For the many of you who were fortunate enough to know Evelyn, you know she was a loving and kind woman with a sense of humor that was always woven into her conversations.

She loved her family and had picture boards on her walls that showed just how much she enjoyed hearing from family and friends and receiving pictures that showed how their lives were going.

Evelyn is irreplaceable. Her children grew up knowing she was there for them and always had their best interests in mind. She gave us love, understanding, encouragement, and she gave us the confidence and strength to live our lives outside her umbrella of home. We were encouraged to “leave the nest” and seek our dreams. She never complained that we were gone but gave us the most loving welcome home when we visited. She had a ready smile, a tight hug, a sweet kiss and a warm touch for us. We will always have her in our memories