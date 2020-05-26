Evelyn Mae Budlong
September 18, 1930 - May 14, 2020
Forest City – Evelyn Mae Budlong, 89, of Forest City passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Center in Forest City.
Upon her wishes she was cremated and formal Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
For the many of you who were fortunate enough to know Evelyn, you know she was a loving and kind woman with a sense of humor that was always woven into her conversations.
She loved her family and had picture boards on her walls that showed just how much she enjoyed hearing from family and friends and receiving pictures that showed how their lives were going.
Evelyn is irreplaceable. Her children grew up knowing she was there for them and always had their best interests in mind. She gave us love, understanding, encouragement, and she gave us the confidence and strength to live our lives outside her umbrella of home. We were encouraged to “leave the nest” and seek our dreams. She never complained that we were gone but gave us the most loving welcome home when we visited. She had a ready smile, a tight hug, a sweet kiss and a warm touch for us. We will always have her in our memories
Evelyn Mae Monson, the daughter of Nick and Etta (Olson) Monson, was born on September 18, 1930 in Mt. Valley Township, near Forest City, Iowa. She was baptized and confirmed at Winnebago Lutheran Church in rural Lake Mills. She received her education in rural schools near her home.
Evelyn was first employed by the local telephone office as a telephone operator. She later took those skills to Minneapolis, MN. to work in the telephone office. She returned to Forest City, IA where she met and married Vance Hanna on August 19, 1950. Their first adventure was to Florida where she again used her telephone operator skills.
Evelyn and Vance ultimately returned to the area and made their home on a farm near Woden, IA. There they raised their 3 children, Dan, Julie and Brad. Besides her involvement in the day to day work on the farm, participating in community activities, she also found the time to be employed by the Lamp Shade factory in Forest City. Later on, Evelyn moved to Forest City where she worked as a cook in the Forest City school system.
On July 9, 1977 she married Robert Budlong of Titonka. They made their home in Titonka until his death February 6, 1990.
Evelyn then made her home in the Clear Lake/Mason City area until moving into Kentucky Ridge Assisted Living in December, 2014. There she enjoyed bean toss, bingo, Bible study, and visiting with everyone. After a fall she moved to Good Samaritan Care Center in Forest City, IA.
Evelyn is survived by her children, Dan (Sheryl) Hanna of McAllen, TX, Julie (Jerry) Krebsbach of Forest City, IA, Brad (Susan) Hanna of Concord, CA. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren, Derek (Ginger) Hanna of Pleasant Prairie, WI, Kerri (Robert) Kramer of Washington, DC, Kelli (Jim) Crist of Ft Mitchell, KY, Nicole (Joseph) Savage of Union, KY, Michael (Tracey) Krebsbach of Paullina, IA, Tonia (Joseph) Marino of Littleton, CO, Rachel Hanna of Concord, CA and Roxannne (Anthony) Apostol of Aiea, HI. She is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren, Chase Hanna, Ella Kramer; Haley, Paityn, Brandon and Jimmie Crist; Andrew, Gabriel and Jacob Savage; Cameron and Carter Krebsbach and Elice Marino; 4 great-great-grandchildren, Liam Crist, Aubre and Ariah Apostol and Elena Crist.
Evelyn is also survived by a special sister-in-law, Audrey Hanna, and her nieces and nephews who all have a special place in their hearts for their “Auntie”
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Vance Hanna and Robert Budlong; brothers, Rudy and Merle Monson; sisters, Ora Syckes, Margie Olson, Sally DeBaker and Gertie Smith and nephews, Greg Syckes, Norman Monson, Craig Monson, and Bryan Hanna.
It is with heartfelt gratitude and appreciation that we the family of Evelyn Budlong, wish to thank family, friends , the staff at Good Samaritan in Forest city, and the community for supporting us and lifting us up in prayer as we grieve our loss.
We cannot find words to adequately express how much we thank you for the many calls and encouraging notes; for this we thank you. We will miss her, but we know she has left a lasting legacy of kindness and friendship that we will cherish forever.
Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.schottfuneralhomes.com
