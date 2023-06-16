After tying the baseball game with Estherville Lincoln Central at four with a three-run seventh inning to extend the game into extra innings, the Forest City Indians lost 5-4 in the 11th inning and dropped to 9-7 overall last Tuesday.

Outside of their spark in the seventh inning, Forest City struggled to rack up hits and finished the game with just five. They were unable to execute off of the seven errors by ELC and the nine runners they were gifted from walks and hit batters.

Ty Dillavou and Jaxon Archer each had run scoring hits for the Indians who have played four one-run games in a row.

Northwood-Kensett 11, North Iowa 6: The Vikings took the lead with a five-run fifth inning and took advantage of the 10 free runners they were gifted to win their fourth game of the season.

Northwood-Kensett trailed by five runs after the first two innings but proceeded to score 10 unanswered runs on the road to pick up their first win in the month of June.

Despite only having four hits on the night, Northwood-Kensett was able to work off of North Iowa's mistakes with timely hits and clutch base running. Junior Justin Mills led the Vikings offensively with a two-run RBI single and stole three bases.

Algona 8, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 5: The Cardinals led 5-1 after the first two innings but gave up seven unanswered runs through the final five innings and dropped to 8-5 on the season.

GHV’s pitching tandem struggled down the stretch, and amassed only three strikeouts against the Bulldogs and gave up 10 hits and five walks.

The Cardinals were unable to work around the Bulldogs defense all night and cracked just five hits which included just one extra base hit.

Softball

Forest City held off a seventh inning rally from Lake Mills to pull out a Top of Iowa Conference road softball win on June 9.

Forest City took a 5-3 lead after scoring once in the top of the seventh, before Lake Mills plated their own run in the bottom of the inning before the Indians could close out the victory.

Allison Klein homered and drove in two runs for the Indians. Klein finished the game 2-for-3 and she scored twice.

Jeanna Walker also drove in a run for Forest City.

Natalie Brandenburg walked three times and scored three times for the Bulldogs. Bailey Dagestad drove in two runs.