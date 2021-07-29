Entertainment coming to Mitchell County Fair

At the 150th Mitchell County Fair Aug. 4-8, there will be events and entertainment for all ages.

Cold drinks, good food and great entertainment will fill the grandstands each night. There will be fireworks after the events on Friday and Saturday night.

The midway with games and carnival rides will be open each day with wristband specials 3-7 p.m. on Thursday and 1-5 p.m. on Friday. The midway opens at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, 3 p.m. on Thursday, 1 p.m. on Friday and noon on Saturday.

There will be livestock shows, a pedal tractor pull, Miller Petting Zoo, Wild World of Animals, Granpa Cratchet, Pat Doyle’s wood carving, the 13th annual BBQ contest, a corn feed and more. The varied industries building is open from 1-7 p.m. on Wednesday and noon-7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. For more details, go to http://mitchellcountyfair.org/entertainment.html.

Prices at the fair are $15 per grandstand event at the gate, $5 for kids six through 12 years old; $20 for wristband specials on Thursday and Friday; and $20 for 18 carnival tickets (3-4 tickets per ride depending on the ride).

Grandstand events include the Mitchell County Fair Tractor Pull at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Tuff Trucks at 7 p.m. on Thursday

During the Figure 8 Racing at 7 p.m. on Friday, and during the demolition derby at 7 p.m. on Saturday, there will be a live band and a beer garden serving Limestone Brewers, with fireworks following each show.

