Enrollment on the rise in Osage

The number of students attending Osage schools is on the rise.

At the Oct. 18 Osage School Board meeting, Superintendent Barb Schwamman presented the certified enrollment for 2021. The number of resident public students attending the district was up from the previous school year by nearly 14 students. Actual enrollment increased by about 15 students.

“This is great news,” Schwamman said. “In my time of being here, that’s probably the second highest enrollment up we’ve had, so that’s wonderful.

“We know that number could be higher, but the housing thing is still an issue. That’s a big deal, because as more jobs come to our area, we need that housing thing to happen… otherwise they’ll choose other communities or other places because the housing is available (there).”

Schwamman added that she believes COVID-19 has caused alumni of Osage to reevaluate their priorities and return home.

As well, looking at certified enrollment, there were seven students open enrolling into Osage.

“Again, that’s a healthy indicator,” Schwamman said. “People want to come here. It’s that goal of being a destination district.”

The main concern from the certified enrollment numbers was Osage’s small preschool class, which will replace a graduating senior class of around 80 students.

Around the state, schools are looking for teachers to serve these students. There were over 100 educational positions open in Iowa schools, Schwamman said.

“There are schools that don’t have teachers," she said. "This was the first time some schools didn’t have elementary applicants.

“Now, we’re blessed. We’re a wonderful community. We’ll continue to attract people.”

Schwamman stated that when Osage has an administrative opening after Christmas, they will not have a problem receiving applicants. However, the state will form a task force to tackle the issue of teacher shortages, which also becomes a budget issue. In some of the larger school districts, first year teacher pay is around $60,000.

“So how are rural schools going to continue to attract people when the difference in pay is that much?” Schwamman asked, adding that teachers come out of college with a large student debt load. “At $15,000 to $20,000 a year, it matters.”

Also in shortage are sports officials.

Osage Athletic Director Michael Henson attended a northeast Iowa district meeting of athletic directors, where one of the main topics was finding the necessary number of sports officials to hold games.

“They warned us that as officials retire, and there aren’t new ones coming in, they may have to look at changing what days we play on,” Henson said.

He gave as an example the traditional schedule of basketball teams playing on Tuesday and Friday nights. As the state loses referees, it will force some schools to play Monday and Wednesday.

The area has already lost 24 baseball umpires for the 2022 season.

Henson added that with the increase officials are looking for over two years, it would cost Osage an additional $6,000 in fees.

In other business:

• The board thanked Angela Nasstrom for 13 total years of service, presenting her with a plaque. The outgoing board member served from 2000 to 2008 and from 2016 to 2021.

Earlier that day, Schwamman discovered the school district had received a grant worth $10,000 for the outdoor classroom facility at Lincoln Elementary. Osage has received multiple grants for this shade structure.

“It’s almost 100 percent paid for,” Schwamman said.

The board discussed its ESSER III plan.

ESSER III is an emergency relief fund designed to help schools mitigate the damage cause by COVID-19. It can be used to improve air quality, and that is the route Osage is taking. Osage has until September of 2023 to spend the money.

“You’ll be seeing quotes and bids come here,” Schwamman said, “because we know with the supply chain issues going on right now that we’ll be lucky to get this done next summer…. That’s a major project we can’t tear into over Christmas break. That’s something feasible at that time of the year. It needs to happen next summer.”

• As well, Schwamman stated the school’s Return to Learn plan is a success. The previous week, Lincoln Elementary only had two students absent, and neither from COVID-19. However, Osage does have a staff member out with COVID-19.

Osage has several mitigation strategies in place, such as spraying and wiping down surfaces and using sanitizer.

“We’re happy with where we’re at right now,” Schwamman said.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0