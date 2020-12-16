Engineers describe corroded, worn out Britt water facilities

More details about the condition of Britt's oldest water tower and existing treatment facility emerged during a virtual town hall with customers on Dec. 15.
Britt city officials and water tower and treatment facility project engineers from Bolton & Menk detailed serious delamination and corrosion issues inside Britt’s oldest existing tower, as well as its existing treatment facility during the 75-minute virtual town hall meeting.
Bolton & Menk Tower Project Manager Wes Brown explained that the 100,000-gallon tower to be replaced is 82 years old. He said a costly rehabilitation might only add another 10-20 years and would not provide an additional 50,000-gallon capacity recommended for fire protection.
Both Brown and Facility Project Manager Katie Sterk noted that the city’s 200,000-gallon tower built in 1979 should be good for another 30-40 years with proper cleaning and painting at some point.
They showed photos of significant corrosion, mineral staining, and delamination of the oldest tower’s protective coating. A new 150,000 gallon tower will be built on the same block and just north of the existing tower, which will be decommissioned and torn down.
Sterk explained that the facility was originally designed for 20-30 years of use, but has served the community for 65 years. She said now the facility has corrosion and delamination, valves are not always opening and closing properly, and it is not effective at removing manganese for which the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is proposing higher removal standards in the future.
The project cost of the elevated tank will be between $1.4 million and $1.8 million, with the cost of the new water treatment facility between $5.7 million and $6.9 million.
Annual operating and maintenance costs for the new facility could be about $54,000 higher due to more specialized equipment, more processes, and higher chemical costs.
Plant benefits will include a significant decrease in the hardness of city water, which will allow for reduction of chloride to the city’s wastewater treatment facility. Britt residents should no longer need to use home water softeners, which is how much chloride enters the wastewater system.
A low-interest Drinking Water State Revolving Fund will be used to finance the water projects with federal loan dollars.
Asked why the city did not address the coming tower and treatment facility needs sooner, Mayor Ryan Arndorfer said he could not speak for previous mayors and city council members.
“It is a balancing act, spending money and determining what can wait,” said Arndorfer. “In the last 30 to 40 years, not everything has been done, so now it needs to be fixed or replaced and that’s where we are.”
The water project timeline includes reverse osmosis water testing already under way through February. The IDNR environmental review should be completed by the end of winter with construction of the new tower spanning from spring through fall of next year.
Water plant construction is scheduled for fall 2021 through spring 2023. Brown forewarned residents concerned about existing mineral/hard water buildup in pipes that while there should be no long term issues after the new plant goes into service sometime in 2023, there could be some temporary implications.
“There could be a period of transition for the pipes that have scale buildup,” said Brown. “This will be temporary as there are means that will be used to avoid any long-term degradation.”
He also noted that iron staining issues should relent once the new plant is in operation.
Arndorfer noted that the city’s water irrigation rate program for watering lawns will continue through the coming water projects and rate changes. Customers can receive a special water rate for water used in conjunction with an irrigation meter.
In its regular meeting, the council approved the second reading of Ordinance 505 pertaining to the proposed water rate increase. The first reading was approved at its Dec. 1 meeting and the third reading will be considered at the next regular meeting.
New rates for residential property water service to be phased in:
• Starting Feb. 1, 2021 - $9 service charge (no water included) and usage cost of $5 per 1,000 gallons.
• Starting June 1, 2021 - $13.50 service charge (no water included) and usage cost of $7.50 per 1,000 gallons.
• Starting Nov. 1, 2021 - $20.25 service charge (no water included) and usage cost of $11.25 per 1,000 gallons.
• Starting July 1, 2022 - $21.26 service charge (no water included) and usage cost of $11.81 per 1,000 gallons.
New rates for commercial property water service to be phased in:
• Starting Feb. 1, 2021 - $11 service charge (no water included) and usage cost of $5.50 per 1,000 gallons.
• Starting June 1, 2021 - $16.50 service charge (no water included) and usage cost of $8.25 per 1,000 gallons.
• Starting Nov. 1, 2021 - $24.75 service charge (no water included) and usage cost of $12.38 per 1,000 gallons.
• Starting July 1, 2022 - $25.25 service charge (no water included) and usage cost of $12.62 per 1,000 gallons.
Arndorfer noted that the city took decisive actions to first address water tower and facility needs before future wastewater facility needs. However, sewer rates will need to be severed from water rates under proposed rate changes.
The Council also approved the first reading of Ordinance 506 pertaining to proposed sewer rates. All City sewer rates shall automatically increase 3 percent from the rates in effect on July 1, 2021 and each July 1 thereafter.
Sewer rental per residential property serviced:
• Starting Feb. 1, 2021 - $6 service charge (no water included) and usage cost of $6 per 1,000 gallons.
Sewer rental per commercial/industrial property serviced:
• Starting Feb. 1, 2021 - $8 service charge (no water included) and usage cost of $6.90 per 1,000 gallons.
In other business:
• Council members also gave initial approval to a $28,696.82 complete retrofit of its golf course lift station as well as an $8,833.25 cost for a pump at its wastewater treatment plant. Costs are expected to be covered under the maintenance budget.
• At its next meeting, the council will consider the possible addition of a communications system to the lift station retrofit, which could cost up to several thousand dollars additionally. The communications system would provide real-time information and provide notification to city staff in case of emergencies.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.
