Engineers describe corroded, worn out Britt water facilities

The project cost of the elevated tank will be between $1.4 million and $1.8 million, with the cost of the new water treatment facility between $5.7 million and $6.9 million.

Annual operating and maintenance costs for the new facility could be about $54,000 higher due to more specialized equipment, more processes, and higher chemical costs.

Plant benefits will include a significant decrease in the hardness of city water, which will allow for reduction of chloride to the city’s wastewater treatment facility. Britt residents should no longer need to use home water softeners, which is how much chloride enters the wastewater system.

A low-interest Drinking Water State Revolving Fund will be used to finance the water projects with federal loan dollars.

Asked why the city did not address the coming tower and treatment facility needs sooner, Mayor Ryan Arndorfer said he could not speak for previous mayors and city council members.

“It is a balancing act, spending money and determining what can wait,” said Arndorfer. “In the last 30 to 40 years, not everything has been done, so now it needs to be fixed or replaced and that’s where we are.”