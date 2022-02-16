Engineer seeking funding for bridge repair

At the Feb. 15 Mitchell County Board of Supervisors meeting, Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm asked for clarification from the supervisors about the possibility of using TIF funds on local bridges. He indicated that if he does not receive local money for the Highway 105 bridge project, he must act immediately on alternative funding.

“We can keep the Stacyville bridge in the program for now,” Brumm said. The Stacyville bridge is set for an April letting. “But we would not be able to, based on our funding, let the Highway 105 bridge until October through December for construction in a year from now.”

Without local funding, Brumm estimates a spring of 2023 start date.

“Or we can swap things around and do the 105 bridge,” Brumm said. “I don’t know if we can make the September letting or not. But then that means we’ve pushed the Stacyville bridge back a year. Either way, we skate on thin ice with our four-and-a-half-year borrow ahead, and that all depends on pricing.”

Brumm reported the Highway 105 bridge project is estimated to cost $900,000, which does not include a temporary fix for problems that need immediately addressed. The Stacyville bridge is estimated to cost $350,000.

If the supervisors do not approve using TIF funds, Brumm said he will need to adjust his plans to complete projects.

“I’m expecting in the next few weeks to get the bridge report back,” Brumm said. “This is based on what the bridge report was from two years ago. If I get a bridge report back that says there are things we need to accelerate, this all changes.” The report regards the biennial inspection of bridges.

Brumm regards both the Highway 105 bridge and the Stacyville bridge as spanning main traffic arteries. He added that the county would not receive federal funding this fiscal year.

“We don’t know whether that money’s going to be competitive or not, or whether we’ll even qualify for some of that,” Brumm said. “We’ll probably get an increase in bridge money, but when you’re only getting (around) $220,000 a year, we can’t do a lot with that. It’s just that things are so expensive now.”

Mitchell County is in need of much more expensive bridge projects, according to Brumm.

Supervisor Jim Wherry said there are contingencies that might change his opinion of using TIF funds. TIF is a financing mechanism allowing cities or counties to issue bonds or borrow money for infrastructure improvements in urban renewal areas using future tax revenues. According to Iowa State University Extension, “Creating a Tax Increment Financing district can be controversial because multiple entities rely on property tax revenues.”

“It’s not a good thing to commit to TIF until we know the outcome,” Wherry said. “It’s still valuable as a funding source to be used, because we’re capturing a lot of revenue that we can use for projects like this. We don’t get enough money to fund bridges in the first place. You can only borrow ahead so long, and then you’re done. We need a funding source to do it somehow…"

“When the day comes to backfill, you’re responsible for all your old debt backfilling too, which is a big number,” Supervisor Mike Mayer said. “There are not many counties that have the debt Mitchell County has. I’m worried about the majority, not the minority.”

Mayer said he had visited the Highway 105 bridge, and he suggested placing solar flashing stop signs at the site. Brumm agreed it was a possibility, and that if he has them available he would put up the signs. He added that the county has had these stop signs stolen in the past.

“I’m worried about people missing (signs), but I’m watching people literally driving past them in the daylight,” Wherry said.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

