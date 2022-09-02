EMS tax levy, income surtax will be up to Winnebago County voters in November

After first deliberating on Aug. 30 and tabling the matter for three days, Winnebago County supervisors in a Sept. 2 special meeting adopted a resolution allowing a Nov. 8 special election question to go to voters regarding emergency medical services tax funding in the county.

Earlier this year, the board voted to seek a declaration of EMS as an essential service in Winnebago County. It also formed an EMS advisory committee to make recommendations regarding any proposed taxes and other related issues. In June 2021, Iowa governor Kim Reynolds signed Iowa Senate File 615 into law. That action amending Iowa Code gave Iowa Counties the ability to declare EMS an essential service, making it possible for counties to propose additional funding sources for EMS to the county’s voters at an election.

The tax proposed under the resolution approved by the board on Sept. 2 will include a countywide property tax, not to exceed $0.75 per $1,000 of assessed valuation on taxable property. It will also include a local option income surtax, not to exceed 1.0% on the state individual income tax of each individual residing in the county at the end of the individual’s applicable tax year.

A 60 percent favorable vote of the public will be required for the measure to pass. There was also a 60-day notice requirement to get it on the ballot for this November’s election. Winnebago County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Karla Weiss said that polling places and hours will be published in accordance with required notice of election.

In their regular meeting on Aug. 30, all three supervisors also cited concerns about protecting taxpayer interests.

“Safety is more than just your health, it is also your wealth,” Supervisor Chair Susan Smith said at the time. “In providing equitable ways to fund it and still have quality care, both of those are safety issues. I hate to go backwards because I feel like this is as far as it has gone ever, but I don’t feel like we’re ready to explain what we’re going to do.”

Supervisors noted that cities such as Forest City currently have separate levies to help provide their own funding for paramedic service. They noted that cities may be able to lower those other levies if the county levy were to go into effect, which would not be happen for about two years even with a favorable vote. It would generate about $478,000 in the first year, according to Supervisor Terry Durby.

“I just hate to put a negative spin on it that everybody is going to have to wait for another year when they’re looking for help now,” Supervisor Bill Jensvold said.

During the special meeting, Smith asked about the duration of the tax.

“The committee suggested 14 years,” Durby said. “At any point during those 14 years, we can go back and (evaluate).”

Supervisors Smith and Jensvold noted that there are still potential inequities in the manner funding support would be provided by rural versus municipal residents, given that there is larger demand for services in cities. Those towns would include primarily Forest City as well as Lake Mills, Thompson, and Buffalo Center.

“What I would hope is that the cities pony up and make this more equitable that way,” said Forest City Administrator Daisy Huffman. “I feel like the citizens of Forest City are always going to pay that biggest portion.”

Smith noted that emergency personnel having to travel a greater distance to get to residents in rural areas of the county also has value in the larger scheme of things.