Emma Grimm seeks state title in third year on the mat

“I’ve never been the person who was athletic right out of the gate,” Grimm said. “I didn’t start when I was super young. I have worked for everything I have and I respect that for myself.”

For Osage head coach Ryan Fank, Grimm’s competitive nature is something to admire. Now that she is one of the top wrestlers in the state, currently No. 2 at 126 pounds, she has become an almost coach-like presence for the team, while still dominating her competition.

“She has kind of had a per se hit list of people who have beaten her in the past, and she has been knocking them off, one by one,” Fank said. “She has got a big goal, and she has put in the time. This summer, she put in a lot of work. She is constantly working to improve. It’s showing. On top of that, she is a leader in the room.”

It hasn’t been an easy offseason for anyone in the wrestling community, with COVID-19 continuing to spread throughout Iowa. Grimm knows first-hand how difficult it can be. She recently came out of a two-week quarantine due to COVID, which she says made her lose her sense of taste and smell.

Once she was cleared to return to the gym, Grimm didn’t waste time. As soon as she was able, she was back at practice and competed in the meet on Tuesday night.