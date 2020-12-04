Emma Grimm seeks state title in third year on the mat

In just two seasons, Osage’s Emma Grimm has gone from wrestling newcomer to state championship favorite.
Two years ago, in her very first season in the sport, Grimm finished sixth at the inaugural Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWCOA) girls state wrestling tournament.
Her junior season, Grimm finished second in the state at 126 pounds after losing in the finals to Sydney Park of Davenport Central.
This year, she plans to win the whole thing. Woe be to anyone who tries to stand in her way.
You can see the determination in Grimm’s eyes before she walks onto the mat, as she walks back and forth during warmups, headphones on, pumping herself up to go compete.
On Thursday in the Green Devils’ season-opening match at Charles City, Grimm came out strong, with wins by fall over Crestwood’s Odessa Nibbelink, and Charles City’s Kiki Connell. As a team, Osage finished 15-4, with 14 pins.
It was the first step on a journey that Grimm hopes will end atop the podium at state.
If you are looking for a glimpse into Grimm’s mindset, just look at her Twitter account. On Nov. 15, she tweeted “I wasn’t ‘born ready.’ I did that s*** myself.”
“I’ve never been the person who was athletic right out of the gate,” Grimm said. “I didn’t start when I was super young. I have worked for everything I have and I respect that for myself.”
For Osage head coach Ryan Fank, Grimm’s competitive nature is something to admire. Now that she is one of the top wrestlers in the state, currently No. 2 at 126 pounds, she has become an almost coach-like presence for the team, while still dominating her competition.
“She has kind of had a per se hit list of people who have beaten her in the past, and she has been knocking them off, one by one,” Fank said. “She has got a big goal, and she has put in the time. This summer, she put in a lot of work. She is constantly working to improve. It’s showing. On top of that, she is a leader in the room.”
Support Local Journalism
It hasn’t been an easy offseason for anyone in the wrestling community, with COVID-19 continuing to spread throughout Iowa. Grimm knows first-hand how difficult it can be. She recently came out of a two-week quarantine due to COVID, which she says made her lose her sense of taste and smell.
Once she was cleared to return to the gym, Grimm didn’t waste time. As soon as she was able, she was back at practice and competed in the meet on Tuesday night.
“She didn’t really have much bounce back time, it was maybe a week of practice,” Fank said. “It was this week, she just kind of got cleared. It put a stoppage on things. She went on her own way to go work out, running, lifting on her own, all that other stuff. Props to her. There is a goal in mind there, and she is doing anything she can to achieve it.”
Along with the rest of the girls that wrestled on Thursday, Grimm is a bit of a wrestling pioneer in Iowa. She was there for the first Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWCOA) girls state tournament in 2019, when 87 wrestlers competed. Last year, when she finished runner-up, the event had 376 wrestlers.
In 2021, the tournament will be held at Xtream Arena, a brand new facility that, in non pandemic times, can hold 5,100 fans.
“It’s awesome,” Grimm said. “Just knowing that we are going to be in a big place next year, and even tonight, I was sitting back and looking, and watching the girls’ expressions just made me smile. My first ever match, there were not that many people. Even now, it’s not that many people. But watching an entire team of girls light up when their girl wins, gives me the chills.”
While Grimm, a senior, won’t be in high school when the sport is eventually sanctioned by the IGHSAU, she looks forward to someday hearing the news.
“I know a few younger girls, and I cannot wait to come back and watch them grow,” Grimm said. “As much as I want that experience for myself, I am happy that they will at least get that in the future. It makes me proud to say that I helped start that.”
For now, her focus is on winning that elusive title. With only seven weeks until the state tournament, she has a lot of work to do in a short amount of time.
But she is used to the work. As she paces back and forth, listening to music before matches, she remembers a bit of sage wisdom given to her by her father, Upper Iowa Head Wrestling Coach Heath Grimm.
“My dad always told me “fear none, respect all,” Grimm said. “That is how I go by every match.”
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!